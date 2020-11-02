Logistics and Technical Operations in the US – Long Lasting Recruitment Partnerships Are the Key to Effective Hiring Solutions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- Logistics and technical operations professionals are relied upon for their quick, hard working, reliable minds which can balance complex situations and create a calm from the storm. Technical operations systems rely on a collaborative global language to design, analyse and improve the production of goods and services. Individuals working in this sector must be willing to adapt to advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. A constantly evolving industry implies a disruptive nature, which is true. The US has weathered a huge storm recently following the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy is not as strong as it was this time last year which means hiring managers are racing to build teams of professionals they can rely on to ensure they stay in the black and out of the red. DSJ Global have worked through many tough periods and have an in-depth understanding of the current markets to allow their consultants to make extremely smart recruitment decisions.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and technical operation sectors and help them secure top talent."



DSJ Global have been pathing the way for effective, unrivalled logistics and technical operations recruitment for over a decade. The firm have built a worldwide network of mid-to-senior professionals to guide their creation of bespoke recruitment solutions for candidates and clients across the US, Europe and Asia. DSJ Global have a large team of 750+ employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations with connections in 60+ countries globally. By investing heavily in their consultants training, the firm has guaranteed optimal results at the end of the recruitment process for both candidates and clients. The firm's goal is to provide fast, efficient, long lasting professional relationships which will be of equal benefit to everyone involved. As part of the Phaidon International group, DSJ Global are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. They work with companies of a variety of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses to create a dynamic database of candidates and clients. The firm work on with a recruitment beyond borders ethic in mind to establish global connections as to not limit their candidates to local opportunities.



In the US, 50% of small businesses fail within the first four years of existence, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This huge figure is largely down to poor implementation of technical operations so the companies do not reach their targets. Advances in technology should be grasped as a benefit to the industry, yet the inability for many companies to keep up with the adaptations means they are falling behind. Logistics also largely follows a structure which relies on the understanding of technological advances. Job opportunities are available up and down the country from New York to Los Angeles, Boston to Charlotte and more.



Roles currently available in logistics and technical operations in the US include: supply chain IT specialist/analyst, senior director of distribution, global supply manager – exteriors, clinical supply chain manager, plant manager and director of logistics. To find out how you could make the next move in your career, get in touch with DSJ Global's ambitious consultants today.



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain jobs visit



https://www.dsjglobal.com/jobs/united-states.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global US: +1 646 759 4560.



- For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com.



- DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organisations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.