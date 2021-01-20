Logistics and Technical Operations Jobs During the COVID Era in the USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- With the recent FDA authorization of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in the United States and President-Elect Joe Biden receiving his first dose live on television to encourage national support for the vaccine, the USA has a mammoth logistical task ahead of them going into the new year. Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill went as far as calling it "the most complex logistical challenge our country has ever faced". The transportation of the vaccine to 64 jurisdictions at -70 degrees Celsius is a daunting task with an estimated 16 million shipments needed to vaccinate the entire United States population. Taking this into account, OWS have worked in partnership with leading logistics businesses including; McKesson, FedEx, and UPS to establish a means to deliver the vaccine as quickly and effectively as possible. Logistical operations like this require highly skilled, talented and unique professionals.



DSJ Global has a large workforce of more than 750 staff and consultants located in over 12 office locations that have geographic ties in more than 60 countries. In order to guide the development of tailored recruiting strategies for candidates and clients from their bases in New York, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, and Los Angeles, the firm has established a worldwide network of mid-to-senior professionals. The business aims to deliver fast, reliable, long-lasting professional relationships that will be of equal value to every involved party. DSJ Global has been a recruitment leader for more than 10 years in providing efficient and highly-effective recruitment solutions, that's why they are the chosen recruitment partner for 71 leading companies internationally. The company has ensured optimum performance on completion of the recruitment process for both applicants and clients by focusing heavily on their consultant training. They partner with organizations of different sizes to build a diverse database of applicants and consumers, from dynamic start-ups to corporate giants. The organization is focused on working with a mindset of recruiting outside normal boundaries to create global partnerships and encourage their candidates to explore the best fitting roles.



The firm already has a wide variety of positions available and alongside the support and expertise of their ambitious consultants, clients can rest easy knowing they'll reach their career goals. From logistics and technical operations through to procurement and supply chain positions, DSJ Global provides permanent, temporary, and multi-hire recruiting options for a range of specialized industries. Roles available through the firm include: senior technical manager, arcadia general engineer, global supply chain director, quality assurance manager, production supervisor, IT director of purchasing as well as many more.



As we learn to deal with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as remote employment is set to become a long-term approach to public safety, employers must be willing to adjust and be flexible with their management style. Recently, a whitepaper titled 'The work-life rebalance' was released by the firm, highlighting reforms that can be made during these unprecedented times to protect the health, well-being, and performance of employees. For those in leadership roles who are looking to try and improve their remote working company culture and connect digitally with their teams, it is an interesting and informative read. DSJ Global is committed to the procurement of solutions and guidance for industry disruptions.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



