Logistics and Technical Operations Jobs in the United States - Fantastic Career Opportunities and a Wide Range of Jobs Available for the Right Individuals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- The logistics and technical operations sectors in the US are familiar with facing regular disruption, however, 2020 has been a challenge for many and this is no exception to these two sectors. With rapid advances in technology such as digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and crowd-sharing, logistics and technical operations companies must adapt quickly in order to keep up with their competitors and ensure they stay in the black and out of the red. Logistics and technical operations jobs are available from the east to the west coast with positions in New York, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Dallas. Logistics jobs are expected to increase by 25.5% in this decade with 300,000 jobs being created each year, reported by the US Department of Labor. Technical operations jobs are also expected to produce ardent career opportunities for talented professionals in the new year.



DSJ Global is leading the way for successful, unmatched manufacturing recruitment for over a decade. The firm have built a worldwide network of mid-to-senior professionals to guide their creation of bespoke recruitment solutions for candidates and clients across the US, Europe and Asia. DSJ Global have a large team of 750+ employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations with connections in 60+ countries globally. By investing heavily in their consultants training, the firm has guaranteed optimal results at the end of the recruitment process for both candidates and clients. The firm's goal is to provide fast, efficient, long-lasting professional relationships which will be of equal benefit to everyone involved. As part of the Phaidon International group, DSJ Global are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. They work with companies of a variety of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses to create a dynamic database of candidates and clients. The firm works with a recruitment beyond borders mentality to establish global connections so as to not limit their candidates to local opportunities.



DSJ Global offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a number of specialist sectors from logistics and technical operations to procurement and supply chain. There are a vast array of jobs currently available through the firm and with the support and guidance of DSJ Global's ambitious consultants you will be well on your way to your dream career. Roles available through the firm include: director of purchasing - IT, logistics manager, director of distribution, head of logistics and customer service, warehouse manager, category manager - logistics and transportation, logistics engineer, production supervisor, mechatronics engineer, site head and director of automation engineering. Get in touch today to find out how to source business-critical talent for your company or to find out how to define your next career move.



As we learn to cope with the after effects on the COVID-19 pandemic, employers must be ready to adapt and be flexible with their management styles as remote working is set to become a long-term solution to public safety. DSJ Global are committed to sourcing solutions and advice for disruptions that occur in the industry. They have recently published a whitepaper 'The work-life rebalance' detailing adaptations that can be made to ensure employees' health, wellbeing and productivity are being prioritised during this period of turbulence. It is an essential read for individuals in leadership roles who are looking to develop their remote working management style and reconnect with their employees virtually.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and technical operation sectors and help them secure top talent."



