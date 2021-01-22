Logistics and Technical Operations Recruiters in Switzerland – Logistic Solutions Post Brexit

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Switzerland has proven to be a country ahead of the game when it comes to logistical operations, plus, it's a great place to explore a vast array of opportunities for professionals looking to explore technical operations jobs. Despite not being a member of the European Union, Switzerland will also be affected by Brexit owing to its strong economic independence. NV Logistics is a Swiss-based logistics company specialising in cross-trade. In anticipation of the inevitable challenges presented by customs formalities at major British entry points, the company has created an innovative solution to maintain its service. They have developed a new air freight service between Lausanne Blécherette and Bournemouth. The introduction of this flight path is innovative and, considering the logistical disruptions triggered by Brexit, will allow its partners to maintain the continuation of their deliveries to Great Britain. Explore the opportunities available through DSJ Global's leading specialist recruiters for logistics and technical operations careers in Switzerland.



DSJ Global recognises that every recruitment process is unique. Through their pioneering approach to recruitment, they have developed a community of senior supervisors, directors, buyers, and engineers in over sixty countries worldwide to improve their business expertise. Founded in 2008, the firm has been working for more than a decade to give businesses in Switzerland peace of mind when it comes to their toughest talent acquisition challenge. As part of the Phaidon International Group, the company is the preferred recruitment agency for 71 world-leading firms. DSJ Global has over 750 staff located in over 12 office locations around the world who undergo frequent consultant training and use the most successful types of recruiting technologies to provide their clients and applicants with optimum outcomes. A number of office cultures and experiences, from dynamic start-ups to corporate powerhouses, are among the companies with which DSJ Global operates. This allows their applicants an array of choices when it comes to securing their ideal career aspirations.



DSJ Global is committed to implementing a policy of recruiting outside boundaries which lets them find the right partnerships between their extensive candidate database and their impressive clientele. Throughout Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and North America, logistics and technical operations specialists are in high demand.



With several of the world's leading associations located in Switzerland, it is a highly enticing time to enter the industry. Individuals must be adaptable and willing to understand the dynamic developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning to further their careers in technological operations. To ensure an organisation is effective and versatile, technical operations managers are a necessity. Positions currently available in the sector through DSJ Global include: Quality Manager/SPC Analyst, Head of Quality, Head of Manufacturing, QA Manager, among many others.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



Logistics professions often concentrate on technological advancements such as the physical internet, customised development, and crowd sharing. Similarly, the industry has faced turmoil in operational functions, however, it is now back on the lookout for experts who can generate stability from the uncertainty. With a growing market and industry prospects, there has never been a better time to explore technical and logistical careers, develop your skills, and face a new and exciting challenge.



