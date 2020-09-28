Logistics and Technical Operations Recruiters in Zurich

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- DSJ Global are the leader recruiters and talent acquisition masters behind the end-to-end supply chain process. Logistics and technical operations professionals are in high demand throughout Switzerland as the latest innovative technology is drastically changing the supply chain process and therefore prompting new and current individuals within the sector to further their careers and develop in line with the industry. Switzerland is the home to many of the world's leading supply chain and recruitment operations meaning there are plenty of career opportunities for bright, ambitious individuals looking to climb the career ladder. The logistics industry has faced significant transformations recently with the developments of the internet, crowd sharing and customised manufacturing. Paired with the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Switzerland is facing a tough period of adjustment as with many countries in Europe and around the world. DSJ Global are keen to minimise the impact of the pandemic on recruitment processes and have reimagined the traditional onboarding processes to keep up with the times.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and technical operations sectors and help them secure top talent."



DSJ Global was founded in 2008, with over a decade's worth of talent acquisition experience the firm provide undisputed confidence for their clients when it comes to securing brilliant individuals for stellar roles in the logistics sector. DSJ Global are part of the Phaidon International Group and the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations. The firm offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions through their team of 750 consultants based in 11+ office locations worldwide. The team have built a network of one million mid-to-senior level professionals to guide the recruitment process and provide invaluable expertise. DSJ Global's consultants are on the ball and committed to producing efficient, fast-paced hiring solutions for their candidates and clients.



Logistics and technical operations careers are available across the width and breadth of Switzerland, with the home of the sector situated in Zurich but closely followed by Geneva, Bern, Chur and Lucerne. The ardent career opportunities in Switzerland are aimed at individuals who can harness the new customer expectations alongside new business models without fear. With CIPS stating that the logistics industry is set to be worth $15.5tn by 2023 , now is the time to join the industry and build your network while the sector is thriving. Logistics corporations across Switzerland and the world rely on DSJ Global to source talented individuals to secure these exciting, innovative jobs.



The range of job roles available in logistics and technical operations is plentiful. DSJ Global has invested in their consultants' training to ensure they are experts in their chosen field and markets. Roles within the industry through DSJ Global currently include: global SAP specialist, logistics supplier developer, transportation specialist and supply chain compliance specialist. DSJ Global are also expert recruiters in not only logistics and technical operations but supply chain and procurement. The firm's consultants are committed to guiding their clients and candidates through every stage of the recruitment process from sourcing talent to right individual accepting their dream job offer.



To find out more information about the leading logistics and supply chain recruiters in Switzerland, visit https://www.dsjglobal.ch.



