Logistics and Technical Operations Recruiters in Zurich – Industry Professionals in High Demand Across Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- If you are looking for an exceptional recruitment firm to source your essential business-critical talent behind the end-to-end supply chain process, look no further than DSJ Global. The firm are the leading specialist recruiters for logistics and technical operations careers in Zurich. DSJ Global have a unique perspective and have subsequently reimagined the recruitment process to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used, providing optimal results for their clients. With adaptations currently unfolding in real-time data, demand forecasting, artificial intelligence and sweeping technological innovations, Switzerland are doing their best to keep up with the drastic changes which are consequently driving the high demand for talented individuals to join the logistics and technical operations sectors. Despite not being a member of the EU, Switzerland are a leading force in the industry and an exciting location to be based. DSJ Global has a vast array of opportunities available to professionals looking to take the next step on the career ladder.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global have been working for over a decade to give companies in Switzerland peace of mind when it comes to their biggest challenge of talent acquisition. The firm understands that each hiring process is unique and have built a network of top directors, managers, logisticians, buyers and engineers in 60+ countries globally to enhance their industry knowledge. DSJ Global has 750+ employees based in 12+ office locations worldwide who receive regular consultant training and use the most efficient forms of recruitment technology to produce optimal results for their clients and candidates. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. Amongst the companies DSJ Global work with are a variety of office cultures and backgrounds, from agile start-ups to global powerhouses to allow their candidates an array of choice when it comes to securing their dream job.



Logistics and technical operations professionals are in high demand across Switzerland, Europe, Asia and North America. DSJ Global are committed to following a recruitment beyond borders strategy which helps them identify the best partnerships between their broad candidate database and impressive clientele. Individuals looking to further their career in technical operations must be adaptable and ready to grasp the complex changes in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. It is an extremely stimulating time to join the sector as many of the world-leading associations are based in Switzerland. Technical operations managers are a necessity to ensure a company is efficient and flexible. Roles currently available in the sector and through DSJ Global include: technical manager, site head, digital maintenance consultant, operational excellence champion and director of operations.



Logistics careers are also centred around the advances in technology such as the physical internet, customised manufacturing and crowd sharing. Similarly, to technical operations, the sector has faced disruption but is on the hunt for professionals who can create calm from the chaos. It has been estimated by CIPS that by 2023 the market will grow to £15.5tn with a predicted 54.5bn tonnes of goods being moved annually. It is no wonder why logistics professionals are currently in such high demand. Roles currently available in the sector include: senior S&OP planner, indirect procurement transformation, site head, senior digital procurement manager/procurement excellence, supply chain manager, European R&D procurement manager, head of supply chain planning and global category director - devices. Get in touch with DSJ Global's expert consultants today to find out how you can take the next step in your career.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and technical operation sectors and help them secure top talent."



About DSJ Global CH

DSJ Global CH specializes in expert recruitment for procurement and supply chain professionals. Solving the key challenge of talent for this crucial industry has enabled the firm to support both individuals and organisations onto the next stage of development and growth.