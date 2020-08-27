Logistics and Technical Operations Recruiters in Zurich – The Time Is Now to Join the Industry with Leading Technological Advances

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- DSJ Global specialise in end-to-end supply chain recruitment and are leading the way in Switzerland for nationwide job opportunities within the industry. The logistics industry has had to adapt quickly to the frequent changes caused by new technological advances such as tech-enabled warehousing , customised manufacturing and crowd sharing. The additional disruption of the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in logistics companies having to bolster their business models or suffer the consequences. Finding the right people to accelerate the changes needed is not easy, however, DSJ Global have taken the bull by the horns with their network of specialist consultants who are highly trained in supply chain challenges and needs.



Founded in 2008, DSJ Global have enveloped one of the market's most significant challenges: talent acquisition. The firm is able to offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions with over 750 employees globally situated in 11+ offices covering a base of 60+ countries worldwide. As part of the Phaidon International Group, the firm are the preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, DSJ Global have worked hard to adapt their recruitment processes to guarantee the safety of their employees and clients. These changes have involved training their employees in the newest recruitment technology and introducing remote onboarding procedures such as virtual interviews and introductory phases wherever possible. Ensuring a smooth transition for new staff with a minor amount of disruption to candidates and clients is a top priority for the firm.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technical operations and logistic sectors and help them secure top talent."



Now is an interesting time to enter into the logistics and technical operations sectors as they are grappling with advances in technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Zurich is a fantastic location to be in, to admire the changes which are occurring and developing operational excellence across the country. Jobs are available not only in Zurich but also in Geneva, Bern, Chur and Lucerne as well as internationally. DSJ Global are aware of the immense importance the logistics industry has on not only the Swiss economy, but the global economy. It has been estimated that the market will increase by £15.5tn by the year 2023, this will see an estimated annual movement of 54.5bn tonnes of goods. The main challenge companies are facing is their search for the right people to lead the industry into the new technologically advanced world we are now living in.



Careers within logistics and technical operations include: director of operations, process improvement manager, process engineer, logistics supervisor and head of site supply chain. Technical operations are key to any company's success and without access to reliable, passionate professionals to ensure this is delivered the company will struggle to meet their targets and deadlines. The leaders in the Swiss industry are expected to make adaptations to the sector following on from the advances in technology which have created positive outcomes. DSJ Global has strong local expertise paired with a significant global reach to enhance their effective and reliable recruitment solutions.



