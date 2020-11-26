Logistics and Technical Operations Recruitment in Germany – A Drastic Increase in Hires Explains the Urgent Need for Talent to Join the Industry

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- Logistics and technical operations careers involve high level collaborative work to ensure complex projects and tasks are completed to improve the production of goods and services for people across Germany. DSJ Global have positions available for bright-minded individuals in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Munich and further. The drastic development of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is urging a new wave of logistics and technical operations professionals to understand new approaches, models, processes and systems in order to make sure everything runs with accuracy and efficiency. The logistics sector is heavily influenced by updates in the physical internet and crowd-sharing. These adaptations are creating fruitful career opportunities for ambitious individuals looking to further their career in an exciting industry. Careers in this sector are increasing in numbers. This emphasises the heightened need from hiring managers for talented individuals to join their teams and make a difference in the logistics and technical operations industry urgently.



DSJ Global was established in 2008 and since then has built a prosperous recruitment firm providing bespoke recruitment solutions to logistics, supply chain, procurement and technical operations companies. DSJ Global have 12+ office locations worldwide with 750+ employees and consultants who receive regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technical to ensure they are producing optimal results for their clients and candidates. The firm are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group, meaning they are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations. DSJ Global can offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide range of specialist sectors and offer a plethora of services. These services include using their impressive network of one million mid-to-senior professionals to enhance their local and global knowledge of the markets. With 2020 being a year of continual disruption the firm have made it their priority to inform and educate their candidates and clients on every risk which can be suitably avoided.



The firm have spent time during the COVID-19 crisis expanding on ways to improve candidate and client to employer and employee relationships. DSJ Global have recently published a whitepaper focusing on the rebalancing of work and life for individuals during the pandemic. As we face major disruptions to the economy, we must also focus on the smaller disruptions many are facing due to the changing nature of working. DSJ Global are committed to providing advice and guidance where they can to support clients in their day to day roles. The report is a must read for those who need to refresh their ideas on how to connect remotely with their employees.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and technical operation sectors and help them secure top talent."



DSJ Global currently have a plethora of career opportunities on their books including: regional general manager, production manager, logistics supervisor, senior logistics manager, logistics project manager, director of logistics, European contract manufacturing specialist, plant manager, production manager, site director and much more. The opportunity to progress further in your logistics and technical operation career is just round the corner with the support and guidance of DSJ Global's passionate consultants. Get in touch today to find out how to define your next career move or how to secure the right talent for your business.



To find out more information about procurement jobs visit

https://www.dsjglobal.com/jobs/germany



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.de.



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.