Logistics Automation Market Growth by Application, Technology Service, Forecast to 2025: Dematic, Daifuku, Murata Machinery, Swisslog Holding, Toshiba Logistics

Logistics automation refers to the application of automated machinery or computer software to improve the efficiency of logistics operations. Market players are focusing on technological developments in the logistics industry to improve their productivity. For instance, DHL Supply Chain invested USD 300 million in deploying new technology such as robotics, augmented reality, robotics process automation, IoT, and transportation control towers in 350 of its 430 North American facilities. Further, increasing demand for logistics automation from small and medium enterprises expected to drive the demand for logistics automation over the forecasted period.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Market Segmentation

by Organization Size (Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas & Energy, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Logistics & Transportation, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Others), Component (Warehouse & Storage Management, Transportation Management)



What's Trending in Market: Emphasizing On Chatbot and Robotics for Logistics Automation



Growth Drivers: Robust Growth in E-Commerce Industry



Restraints: High Capital Investment for Logistics Automation



The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the Logistics Automation Market began with capturing data from the key vendors' revenue and market size of the individual segments through secondary sources, industry associations, and trade journals, such as the World Analytics Association and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall market size of the market from the individual segments. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and sub segments, which were then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with the key industry personnel, such as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all the segments and sub segments.



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Highlights from Table of Content (TOC):



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Logistics Automation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Logistics Automation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Logistics Automation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Logistics Automation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Logistics Automation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



