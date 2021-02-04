Logistics Automation Market Size to Surge at 12.4% CAGR and Hit USD 120.08 Billion by 2027 : Murata Machinery, Toshiba Logistics, Vitronic, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- The market growth is driven by the immense growth in the e-commerce platforms, increased focus on the reduction of human resources, growing adoption of automated operation, and inclination of warehouse management & logistics providers towards cutting-down on the overall OPEX (operating expenses).



Increased integration of automation in logistics to reduce the involvement of human manual efforts to save both time and money and curbing uncertainty in the successful accomplishment of operations is the key factor stimulating the growth of the logistics automation market over the forecast period.



Additionally, the report examines the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the Logistics Automation Market and its key segments. The report assesses the changing market dynamics, demands, and trends of the Logistics Automation industry with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report furthermore presents a present and future impact analysis of the crisis on the Logistics Automation market and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to trends and demands patterns in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The Global Logistics Automation Market research report provides a complete outlook on the challenges existing in the industry and also discusses the emerging threats, constraints, and limitations. The report is an investigative study that offers an extensive breakdown of the market dynamics such as drivers, growth prospects, product portfolio, technological advancements, and an extensive analysis of the key competitors of the market. The global Logistics Automation market is further segmented into types, applications, technology, end-users, industry verticals, and key geographies across the world. Furthermore, the report offers a forecast estimation of the valuation of the Logistics Automation market.



Leading companies profiled in the report are Murata Machinery, Toshiba Logistics, Vitronic, Wisetech Global, ULMA Handling Systems, Swisslog Holding AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., United Parcel Service, Inc., and DSV Air & Sea Inc., among others.



End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Manufacturing Industries

Retails

eCommerce

Oil & Gas Industries

Food & Beverages

Government Utilities

Healthcare Market

IT Industries

Others



Automation Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hardware Centric

Software Centric



Components of Logistics Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Warehouse Management

Material Handling & Transportation



Logistics Model Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



First Party Logistic Model

Second Party Logistic Model

Third Party Logistic Model

Fourth Party Logistic Model

Fifth Party Logistic Model



The report presents a detailed study of the Logistics Automation industry through data gathered by thorough primary and secondary research. The data formulated is verified and validated by industry experts and professionals. Additionally, the report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the prominent players of the market with a detailed analysis of their company overview, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, technological and product developments, and revenue estimations. The report further examines key statistical data and facts pertaining to the Global Logistics Automation market. The report further aims to provide a competitive advantage to the readers, clients, consumers, and market professionals engaged in the industry.



Key Geographies Mapped in the Report are:



North America (U.S, Canada, and Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, and Rest of MEA



The report offers:



An in-depth overview of the Logistics Automation market landscape

Assessment of the global industry trends for the historical period of 2017-2018, the current year 2019-2020, and a forecast estimation for the period 2020-2027

Overview of the company profiles and product portfolios

R&D advancements and technological developments in the Logistics Automation industry.

Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and risks

Study of the market in terms of revenue and product consumption patterns.



Additionally, the report offers historical analysis and forecast analysis for the global Logistics Automation market.



Historical Years: 2017-2018



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Years: 2020-2027



The report answers radical questions about the global Logistics Automation market. It aims to offer a competitive edge to the reader by providing insightful data about strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, government deals, and product launches.



