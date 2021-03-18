Logistics Careers in Hong Kong - 2021

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- There has never been a more exciting time to explore the opportunities throughout the Asian logistics industry with international freight increasing year-on-year. In 2018, the cargo that travelled through Hong Kong International Airport surpassed all other airports in the world, including Shanghai, Incheon and Dubai, in terms of international air cargoes handled. With an estimated annual growth rate of 3.5%, Hong Kong's airfreight throughput rose from 4.38 million tonnes in 2014 to 5.02 million tonnes in 2018. The development of the three-runway system at HKIA has also been designed to strengthen Hong Kong's status as an international aviation hub, able to cater for long-term air traffic demand and, in turn, strengthen the competitiveness of the city's air cargo industry. The three strategic areas for potential development at the airport include: cross-border e-commerce opportunities, targeting high-end & high-value cargo, and enhancing regional cargo services.



DSJ Global was established in 2008 and has since grown a worldwide network of one million practitioners covering 60 global countries. Across the globe, the firm has an impressive team of over 750 consultants who can provide effective recruiting solutions through the implementation of their 'recruitment beyond borders' initiative. DSJ Global specialise in sourcing talent for planning jobs, logistics roles and procurement careers throughout the world. The firm is also the preferred recruitment agency for 71 world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International Group.



Across Hong Kong, there are many opportunities for rapid growth and development, with positions available for immediate start. The consultants at DSJ Global are professionals in their fields and have a wealth of local expertise that is reinforced by their global outlook in these specific markets and industries. Roles currently available through the firm include, Drug Formulation Packaging Sourcing Associate Director/Manager, Supply Planning Senior Manager, Regional Account Head (Logistics), Data Procurement, Head of Manufacturing Operations, Senior Engineering Manager and Manufacturing Manager, to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



