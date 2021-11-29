Logistics Enterprises Best Practices to Fight Cyber Crime

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- Cloud computing and the Internet of Things there are now many more places where organizations might be vulnerable. For logistics businesses, there are three best practice principles that could help to protect and avoid an unnecessary breach. The first step is to ensure that security is being integrated into every part of an organization - this will require increased collaboration between IT teams and business leaders to push this to the top of the priority list. Switching to a model of internal shared responsibility is also key - this means being clear about the roles and responsibilities that every stakeholder has when it comes to avoiding introducing vulnerabilities into the business. Lastly, switching to a Zero Trust policy can considerably improve the protection of networks and assets by highlighting the potential weaknesses across relationships and networks that an assumption of trust could otherwise hide.



As a logistics headhunter with a wealth of industry experience, DSJ Global has provided support and guidance for many different businesses looking to evolve into this brave, new, digital world. The firm has worked with agile start-ups as well as internationally renowned corporates - and many different types of enterprises in between. The right team can make a big difference to something like cyber security, as well as how resilient a business is in the face of economic and market challenges. DSJ Global has expertise that extends across all fields of hiring in end-to-end supply chain, from procurement to technical operations, and is an experienced logistics headhunter able to find exactly the right talent for the job. The firm also has access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and takes a flexible approach to support that involves a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions designs specifically for an individual need.



DSJ Global's reach as a logistics headhunter extends across the USA, including major cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition, the firm is part of a 1,000+ strong workforce that is spread across the world. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This unique mix of USA and international networks and experience is a big draw for talented people and businesses looking for a logistics headhunter with the resources to make a productive, mutually beneficial talent match. The firm invests heavily in its own people to ensure service standards remain high - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many roles available via DSJ Global today, including Production Supervisor, Facilities and Fleet Maintenance Manager and Director of Industrial Engineering.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.