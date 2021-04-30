Logistics Insurance Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes : Allianz, Dawson, Liberty Mutual Insurance, UPS Capital

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- Global Logistics Insurance Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Logistics Insurance Market Definition and Brief Overview:

Logistics insurance is an insurance that offers a protective cover against the damage/injury or loss to business in exchange for a premium because of interruption in the logistics chain. These are in the form of risk management which includes various forms of compensation benefits such as protection cover for vehicles against damage or loss and for property and compensation for accidental death. Growing expectation towards personalized insurance products and services are encouraging the market to grow in forecasting years.



Major Players in This Report Include,

American International (United States),Allianz (Germany),DB Schenker (Germany),Dawson (United States),G4S International Logistics (United States),Integrity Transportation Insurance (United States),Liberty Mutual Insurance (United States),Peoples Insurance Agency (United States),UPS Capital (United States),Wells Fargo (United States)



Global Logistics Insurance Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter's five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.



Types of Products, Applications and Global Logistics Insurance Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis. This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.



What's Trending in Market:

Growing Popularity for Tracking Cargos Among Shippers

Adoption of Cloud- and Mobile-Based Technologies for Logistics Insurance

Acceptance of Digital Insurance Globally



Challenges:

Issue Related to Hard Insurance Market Characteristics



Opportunities:

The Rapid Growth of the Transportation Industry in Emerging Economies



Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Usage of Smartphones in Both Developed and Emerging Markets.

Increase in Disposable Income of Consumers to Purchase Products and their Insurance

The increasing Customer Expectation for Personalized Insurance Products and Services



The Global Logistics Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Transportation Insurance, Marine Insurance, Inland Insurance, Aviation Insurance), Application (Manufacturing, Services, Commerce), Coverage Type (Commercial General Liability, Errors and Omissions, Commercial Property, Worker's Compensation, Marine Cargo)



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Logistics Insurance market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Logistics Insurance market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Logistics Insurance market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Logistics Insurance Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Logistics Insurance Market

The report highlights Logistics Insurance market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Logistics Insurance market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



