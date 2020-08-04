Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Logistics Insurance Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Logistics Insurance Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are American International (United States), Allianz (Germany), DB Schenker (Germany), Dawson (United States), G4S International Logistics (United States), Integrity Transportation Insurance (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance (United States), Peoples Insurance Agency (United States), UPS Capital (United States), Wells Fargo (United States)



Definition:

Logistics insurance is an insurance that offers a protective cover against the damage/injury or loss to business in exchange for a premium because of interruption in the logistics chain. These are in the form of risk management which includes various forms of compensation benefits such as protection cover for vehicles against damage or loss and for property and compensation for accidental death. Growing expectation towards personalized insurance products and services are encouraging the market to grow in forecasting years.



Market Drivers

- Growing Usage of Smartphones in Both Developed and Emerging Markets.

- Increase in Disposable Income of Consumers to Purchase Products and their Insurance

- The increasing Customer Expectation for Personalized Insurance Products and Services



Market Trend

- Growing Popularity for Tracking Cargos Among Shippers

- Adoption of Cloud- and Mobile-Based Technologies for Logistics Insurance

- Acceptance of Digital Insurance Globally



Market Challenges

- Issue Related to Hard Insurance Market Characteristics



Market Restraints:

- Issue Related to Import/Export Trade and Tariff

- Communication Problems Related to the Delivery of Products



Market Opportunities:

- The Rapid Growth of the Transportation Industry in Emerging Economies



Market Overview of Global Logistics Insurance

If you are involved in the Global Logistics Insurance industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by: Study by Type (Transportation Insurance, Marine Insurance, Inland Insurance, Aviation Insurance), Application (Manufacturing, Services, Commerce), Coverage Type (Commercial General Liability, Errors and Omissions, Commercial Property, Worker's Compensation, Marine Cargo)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Logistics Insurance market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Logistics Insurance market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Logistics Insurance market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint



Key questions answered

- What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Logistics Insurance Market Growth & Sizing?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Logistics Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Logistics Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Logistics Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



