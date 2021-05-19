Logistics Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Dawson, Liberty Mutual Insurance, UPS Capital, Wells Fargo

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Logistics Insurance Market with latest edition released by AMA.



Key Players in This Report Include,

American International (United States),Allianz (Germany),DB Schenker (Germany),Dawson (United States),G4S International Logistics (United States),Integrity Transportation Insurance (United States),Liberty Mutual Insurance (United States),Peoples Insurance Agency (United States),UPS Capital (United States),Wells Fargo (United States)



Brief Summary of Logistics Insurance:

Logistics insurance is an insurance that offers a protective cover against the damage/injury or loss to business in exchange for a premium because of interruption in the logistics chain. These are in the form of risk management which includes various forms of compensation benefits such as protection cover for vehicles against damage or loss and for property and compensation for accidental death. Growing expectation towards personalized insurance products and services are encouraging the market to grow in forecasting years.



Market Trend:

Growing Popularity for Tracking Cargos Among Shippers

Adoption of Cloud- and Mobile-Based Technologies for Logistics Insurance

Acceptance of Digital Insurance Globally



Market Drivers:

Growing Usage of Smartphones in Both Developed and Emerging Markets.

Increase in Disposable Income of Consumers to Purchase Products and their Insurance

The increasing Customer Expectation for Personalized Insurance Products and Services



Opportunities:

The Rapid Growth of the Transportation Industry in Emerging Economies



Challenges:

Issue Related to Hard Insurance Market Characteristics



The Global Logistics Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Transportation Insurance, Marine Insurance, Inland Insurance, Aviation Insurance), Application (Manufacturing, Services, Commerce), Coverage Type (Commercial General Liability, Errors and Omissions, Commercial Property, Worker's Compensation, Marine Cargo)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Logistics Insurance Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological, advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Logistics Insurance Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.



Regions Covered in the Logistics Insurance Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as info graphics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Global Logistics Insurance Market.



The detailed elaboration of the Global Logistics Insurance Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.



Attractions of the Logistics Insurance Market Report:

- The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)

- The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

- The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

- The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up's details that are actively working in the market

- The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Logistics Insurance Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Logistics Insurance Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Logistics Insurance market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Logistics Insurance Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Logistics Insurance Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Logistics Insurance market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



Logistics Insurance Market research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What is the expected growth rate of the Logistics Insurance Market?

- What will be the Logistics Insurance Market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?

- What are the main driving forces responsible for changing the Logistics Insurance Market trajectory?

- Who are the big suppliers that dominate the Logistics Insurance Market across different regions? Which are their wins to stay ahead in the competition?

- What are the Logistics Insurance Market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

- What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the Logistics Insurance Market across different countries?



