Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- The latest launched report on Global Logistics Management Services Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Logistics Management Services. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DSV, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Dachser, Panalpina, GEODIS, Toll Holdings, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Hitachi Transport System, XPO Logistics, GEFCO, Yusen Logistics & Agility.



Get Free PDF Sample including full TOC, list of Tables and Figures @ Global Logistics Management Services Market



Government intervention and trade flows between regions and territories are influencing the Logistics Management Services industry. The study focuses on regulatory policies, changing dynamics, technologies to define research objectives and scope of Logistics Management Services Market. New market participants, Logistics, Freight forwarders, Courier / Parcel companies connected in Supply chain of Logistics Management Services market are utilized for sourcing; Merger & Acquisition activities are expected to change the market environment in the industry.



Scope of Logistics Management Services Market is segmented by:

By Product Types: , Inport, Import,

By Application/ End-user: Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Industrial, Food, Groceries, Automotive/Technological/Retailing

List of Companies Profiled**: DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DSV, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Dachser, Panalpina, GEODIS, Toll Holdings, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Hitachi Transport System, XPO Logistics, GEFCO, Yusen Logistics & Agility

**Note: Actual research coverage of Logistics Management Services Industry includes more number of players, however in standard version only limited players are profiled.



Furthermore, the years considered in the Logistics Management Services Market study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



What to expect from Global Logistics Management Services Market report:



- Focused Study on "Niche" Strategy and Market Development & penetration Scenario

- Analysis of M&As, JVs & Local Partners in Logistics Management Services Industry in developed & emerging economies

- Top 10 Global Logistics Management Services Companies by Market Share: Leaders and Laggards in (2019-2021E)

- Gain Strategic Insights about Logistics Management Services competitor information to formulate R&D moves

- Identify emerging players and effective business strategies to outpace Logistics Management Services Market Competition

- Track important and diverse service offering carried by Industry players

and many more ..........



TABLE OF CONTENTS



PART 01: Executive Summary



PART 02: Scope of the Report

- Market definition

- Market Segmentation



PART 03: Global Logistics Management Services Market Landscape

- Market Entropy

- Market Characteristics

- Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers, Trends, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

- Regulatory Issues & Government Policies & Initiatives



PART 04: Global Logistics Management Services Market Size & Estimates

- Historical Market size by Type, Application (2016-2020)

- Forecasted Market size by Type, Application (2021-2026)



PART 05: Regional Landscape

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- EMEA (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, BeNeLux, Russia, Nordics, Israel, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Rest of EMEA)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of APAC Countries)

- LATAM (Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Rest of LATAM)



PART 06: Customer Landscape

PART 07: Decision Framework

PART 08: Research Methodology



