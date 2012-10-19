Logistics Market- Global and China Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis (2010-2017)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Logistics industry has grown multifold as the barriers on trade has been reduced facilitating both domestic as well as international trade. A wide variety of consumer goods, gadgets, furniture and other items are been sent across the globe. Apart from government support the advances in various methods of transportation is driving the logistics market. Among all the geographies North America and Europe is leading the market, whereas logistics as an industry is gaining importance and growing in Asia Pacific countries like India and China.



Read More: Logistics Market



The report contains the global scenario of Logistics market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Logistics market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Browse More Market Reports On Consumer Goods Market



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/logistics-market.html



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com