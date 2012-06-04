Logistics Market in China 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- The Chinese Logistics market is expected to get impetus amid growing Chinese economy coupled with increasing domestic consumption, resulting in increased demand for logistics.



The Logistics Market in China 2012 report begins with an introduction section which comprises an illustration of the logistics industry framework wherein it depicts the structure of the market, including the regulator, infrastructure, carriers, delivery type and service providers. Work flow model of the integrated international logistics services is also included in the report providing a better understanding of the overall transaction system. This is followed by the market overview of logistics market in China, describing the global positioning of China’s logistics market, based on the logistics performance index. This section provides details on the domestic logistics industry size in terms of logistics market value and expected growth during 2005-15. The report also discusses the importance of logistics value-added, providing the growth in value terms alongwith the share of the total value-added of the logistics industry in both China’s tertiary industry and GDP.



Factors driving the growth of logistics market in China are also explained in detail that includes healthy economy, rising income and increasing domestic consumption, growing e-commerce business, manufacturers shift to the west, strong retail sales, opportunity from cold chain logistics and opportunity from pharmaceutical logistics offering significant growth prospects for the Chinese logistics market.



Players operating in the market also face challenges impeding their development and growth. Major challenges identified in the report include rise in logistics costs with low efficiency, lack of modern logistics facilities, inadequate warehouse space, regional protectionism, European debt crisis, human resource constraints and preference towards self management restricting the growth of the market.



The report also provides the role of the government in the country’s logistics sector. It mentions the steps taken by the government to reorganize the logistics related administrative associations, describing the fragmented regulatory structure of the logistics sector. Rejuvenating program for logistics industry along with the development plan of commercial logistics has been provided. Further, it mentions the key focus areas under the 12th Five Year Plan catering to the logistics sector. It also mentions the government’s future plans for the development of logistics industry.



Emerging trends in the logistics market include development of national transport infrastructure, market consolidation, logistics outsourcing, inland expansion of third party logistics providers and rising investments in the logistics sector.



The competition section outlays the competitive landscape of the logistics industry in China briefing about the domestic and foreign players existing in the market. This section provides a three dimensional analysis of domestic key players’ revenues, profits and market capitalization. The key domestic players are ranked according to the total income and net profit. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights and their product portfolio providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



Some of the key statistics or factors impacting the logistics market in China covered in the report includes domestic market size, share of logistics market value, logistics value-added and its share in the tertiary industry and GDP, rising GDP and foreign-exchange reserves, per capita urban disposable income and spending, e-commerce and cost structure per parcel, map of China with major consumption and distribution hubs, retail sales, demand and supply gap for cold chain, pharmaceutical market size, logistics cost and its ratio to GDP, transportation fees, limited logistics space, share of logistics investment etc.



Key takeaway section summarizes the entire market in terms of opportunities, trends and challenges persisting in the logistics market in China.



