Logistics MD Set to Help Spaciotempo UK Present Its Case at IMHX 2013

Fiona Strong, who runs Ark-H, in Wilstead, Bedfordshire, will talk about how securing the extra capacity quickly helped her company when IMHX exhibitors and temporary building supplier Spaciotempo UK presents a paper during a case study conference being held at the show’s Logistics case study theatre on Day Four of the exhibition, which takes at the NEC from March 19.



Ark-H invested in a Spaciotempo temporary building last year after reaching the capacity of its 12,000sqm storage facility in autumn. Erected in just nine days on a spare patch of land at the firm’s HQ, the 1,000sqm building gave Ark-H space for 650 pallets, allowing it to take on a lucrative contract to store vital festive marketing material for a new client.



It will continue to be used as an overspill facility until Ark-H builds a new storage facility in two years time.



Fiona said: “The temporary building allowed our company to grow, even though we were in a situation where we might have been forgiven for turning the work away.



“That was what impressed me about Spaciotempo. They shared our can-do attitude and that helped us win an order that we were told could turn into a million pounds worth of business.”



Fiona will be joined by Spaciotempo business development manager John Skinner for the presentation, which follows an open day, held at Ark-H last month, where Spaciotempo showcased the temporary building to prospective buyers.



Scott Jameson, director of sales at Spaciotempo, said: “We are very grateful to Fiona for agreeing to explain to IMHX visitors just how a temporary building helped Ark-H to profit at a critical time for the business.



“Ark-H is an excellent example of how temporary buildings are coming into their own as a creditable solution enabling businesses to expand at a time of brittle economic confidence.



“Not only are they every bit as reliable as a permanent building, they can be hired rather than bought, they cost a fraction of the price and, most importantly, are installed and fully functional within a matter of days, allowing businesses to quickly respond to demand.”



Spaciotempo recently announced that it was investing £2m in new stock to help it meet the current demand. The investment follows a similar expenditure in stock last year, which helped Spaciotempo record a £6.7m turnover up 24 per cent from £5.4m in 2011.



Built on-site using an anodised aluminium frame with either uPVC panel or steel cladding walls, Spaciotempo’s buildings can be any size from 5m by 5m upwards and can take as little as 48 hours to erect by the firm’s own qualified operations staff.



They can be supplied as turnkey facilities with heating, lighting and flooring included and come with a 10 year warranty.



Spaciotempo is one of a small number of UK temporary building suppliers to manufacture products built to BS General Snow Loading BS6399 part 3 1988 and General Wind loading BS6399 part 2 1997, meaning that its buildings are sturdy enough to last for many years.



You can visit Spaciotempo at Stand Number 18M190 at IMHX but for more information, ring 01889 569569 or visit www.spaciotempo.co.uk