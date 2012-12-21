Logistics Middle East Magazine Look to Seegrid Robotic Pallet Trucks for Qatar and GCC Countries

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Seegrid’s products include the driverless single and double pallet trucks and tow tractors. Robotic industrial trucks are available for purchase by manufacturing and warehousing facilities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and the Sultanate of Oman.



Seegrid Corporation, the leading manufacturer of robotic industrial trucks, is profiled in the December issue of Logistics Middle East (http://www.seegrid.com/images/pdf/logistics_middle_east.pdf). Logistics Middle East reviews the latest gadgets, essential kit, and product innovations making an impact in the GCC supply chain market.



This driverless GP8 pallet truck transports goods using Seegrid’s patented vision-guided technology. The GP8 can transport palletized loads up to 8,000lbs safely and reliably without the use of wire, laser, tape or magnet.



The GP8 pallet truck has built in safety features including an Independent Laser Obstruction Sensing System and can ‘learn’ and store up to 25 miles of routes.



GCC companies are able to position the GP8’s forks under the pallets they wish to move, input the route on the keypad and the robotic industrial truck delivers.



Robotic industrial trucks offer a flexible, efficient, cost-effective solution for the automated movement of products. Manufacturing facilities and warehouses operating robots experience reduced labor costs, increased safety, and improved productivity and efficiency.



There is also an option of reducing reliance on third party vendors and lowering the costs in the distribution process by quickly and efficiently training personnel on set-up and maintenance on familiar platforms.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Seegrid will be exhibiting at booth 1531 during ProMat2013 January 21st- 24th.



About Logistics Middle East

Logistics Middle East caters to distribution, purchasing and warehouse managers in need of logistics services, as well as the numerous companies whose business is the transportation of goods. Logistics Middle East covers all aspects of the industry, including IT, warehousing, distribution and transportation. It is firmly established as a must-read for all logistics professionals working in the region.



