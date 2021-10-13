Logistics Opportunities for New Northern Metropolis in Mainland China

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- Hong Kong has long had a challenging housing situation and now new plans have been announced to tackle this. Currently, still a blueprint, the new "Northern Metropolis" will provide around 900,000 homes for 2.5 million people. The process of construction alone will generate significant activity in procurement and logistics roles, as well as supply chain planning jobs. Wwhile the finished Metropolis is viewed as a major strategic shift for Hong Kong's development,. The logistical needs of the area do not stop here as businesses of all types will need to rely on the expertise of procurement and logistics professionals to continually service this area of the country.



For ventures this size, effective procurement planning and logistical knowhow are vital components in terms of project delivery. By establishing a team of talented procurement and logistics professionals, the execution of large-scale developments become streamlined, yielding tangible results. Hong Kong's new Northern Metropolis. is to be established along the border with Mainland China, creating a total residential area of around 300 square kilometers. It will cover "mature new towns" including Yuen Long and Fanling and also integrate a number of other areas that are currently in a range of stages of development. The upgrade to this part of the country is already generating significant procurement considerations, especially as the government is also pursuing a billion-dollar reclamation project to the west of Hong Kong Island at the same time.



The evolution of planning jobs in the Asia Pacific region is a field where DSJ Global has a wealth of experience. The firm was established in 2008 and has become a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain, supporting organisations across the region, as well as talented candidates looking to take a career-defining next step. The firm works with a mix of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to help solve the number one challenge of talent. Alongside vital connections at organisations across the industry the firm has also established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. As well as planning jobs, DSJ Global also specialises in other key fields, including logistics and procurement. Extensive knowledge of Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region is combined with a deep expertise in making valuable hiring connections and providing a streamlined recruitment process that all those involved know is in safe and expert hands.



DSJ Global has a wealth of expertise and connections in Asia Pacific but also the advantage of being integrated into a much bigger, global network. The firm is part of an international workforce of 1000+ operating across 6 countries and also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. Success at DSJ Global has been built on the strength of the team and the firm values its people highly. Consultants receive training on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure that they are consistently able to deliver exceptional, insightful service, no matter what the economic conditions. From logistics positions, to planning jobs, there are currently many different roles available via DSJ Global including Merchandise Manager [Household Electrical], Senior Electrical System Architect, Senior Principal Product Development Manager and Director of Marketing.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNellis, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Planning jobs in Hong Kong visit https://www.dsjglobal.hk



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global HK: +852 3008 1912.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.hk.



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.