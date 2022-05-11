Londan, United kingdom -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2022 -- Logistics Outsourcing also known as third-party logistics is a process or operation of sub-contracting industrial functions like cross-docking, inventory keeping, warehousing and transportation to a third party or supply chain management provider. The rapid development of logistics infrastructure across the developing regions, globalized product availability has led to the adoption of Logistics Outsourcing Companies across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the IBEF, Reliance puts on its drawing board a mega plan of Rs 25,000-crore to create 100 million sq ft of retail space. The Aditya Birla group makes a retail foray with plans to invest Rs 15,000 crore. The Tatas plan to participate in the retail race with renewed vigor. Pantaloon plans to create a retail space of 30 million sq ft by 2009-10. Shoppers Stop may have 6 million sq ft of retail space by the same time. Also, with the adoption of technological advancements such as AI, the adoption & demand for Logistics Outsourcing is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, in-house logistics by the shippers impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Logistics Outsourcing market research is a thorough examination of the industry, with a focus on global market trends. The goal of the report is to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the market, as well as a detailed analysis of market segmentation by end-user industry and geography. A market attractiveness analysis is included in the study, which looks at key growth factors that affect each region.



The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the Logistics Outsourcing industry, with significant market trends and prospects as well as market position statistics for the industry's top players. The study examines demand and supply side components of the market, as well as key industry trends. A competitive landscape and analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the industry is also included in the study.

The Major Key Company Profiles included in Logistics Outsourcing market study are:



-SNCF Group

-United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

-XPO Logistics, Inc.

-A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S

-DHL International GmbH

-Kuehne + Nagel International AG

-FedEx Corporation

-Deutsche Bahn AG

-Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

-DSV A/S



Market Segmentation



The report categorizes the global Logistics Outsourcing market by application, end-user, and region. It studies each category in detail and examines current growth trends and projected future growth opportunities. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the overall global market, plus information about expected development in specific markets. By combining qualitative analysis with quantitative data, the report creates a complete overview of the global market and provides an up-to-date perspective on segments that are growing or declining.



The Logistics Outsourcing Market Segments and Sub-Segments are Listed Below:



By Service:

-Material Management

-Supply Chain Management

-Distribution Management

-Shipment Packaging

-Channel Management

-Others



By Transportation:



-Railways

-Roadways

-Waterways

-Airways



Competitive Outlook



The study explores major trends in the Logistics Outsourcing industry, including both organic and inorganic growth strategies. Many businesses use product launches, product approvals, and other organic growth strategies like patents and events to expand their client base and operations. Inorganic growth strategies include acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

The report includes company biographies, SWOT analyses, and market strategies. The report also includes information on key industry players, such as firm biographies, components and services provided, financial figures, and current changes. As the global Logistics Outsourcing industry grows, market participants can anticipate profitable growth opportunities in the future.



Regional Analysis



After studying the political, economic, social, and technological elements affecting the Logistics Outsourcing market in various locations, we have performed a PEST analysis for every region.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Chapter 6. Global Logistics Outsourcing Market, by Service

Chapter 7. Global Logistics Outsourcing Market, by Transportation

Chapter 8. Global Logistics Outsourcing Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process



