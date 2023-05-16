NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Logistics Outsourcing Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Logistics Outsourcing Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Exel Logistics (United Kingdom), Menlo Worldwide Logistics (United States), FedEx (United States), Ryder Logistics (United States), Tibbett and Britten (United Kingdom), Allyn International Services, Inc. (United States), Logistics Bureau Pty Ltd. (Australia), Tompkins International (United States), Cogneesol (United Kingdom), GEP (United States).



Scope of the Report of Logistics Outsourcing

Logistics outsourcing is defined as the strategic use of outside parties to perform activities traditionally handled by internal staff and resources. This logistics outsourcing saves time as well as money as the third-party logistics companies provides expertise which adds value. This strategy provides time on other aspects such as customers, products, and business. In addition, the outsourcing reduces the labour risks and financial risk of an investment in property, equipment, and transportation. Hence, these benefits are increasing the market growth.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Transport media (Air freight, Ocean carriers, Railways, Trucking), Shipment type (LTL, Truck load, Partial Load, Inter modal), Industry vertical (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Trade & Transportation, Telecommunication, Government & Public Utilities), Service type (Simple service, Combined service, Consulting service, Value-added service)



Market Trends:

Advancements in Information Technology and Transportation



Opportunities:

Globalisation is Boosting the Market

Strategic Concerns Over More Flexibility and Better IT Infrastructural Support



Market Drivers:

Benefits Such as Cost-Effectiveness, Time Saving, and Others

Rising Trade Related Agreements is Fuelling the Market



Market Challenges:

Lack of Monitoring and Control Over Logistics



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Logistics Outsourcing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Logistics Outsourcing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Logistics Outsourcing Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Logistics Outsourcing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Logistics Outsourcing Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Logistics Outsourcing Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Logistics Outsourcing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



