AMA Research started a new business research with title Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Study Forecast till 2028 . This Global Logistics Outsourcing market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2028 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Logistics Outsourcing market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Logistics Outsourcing market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Exel Logistics (United Kingdom), Menlo Worldwide Logistics (United States), FedEx (United States), Ryder Logistics (United States), Tibbett and Britten (United Kingdom), Allyn International Services, Inc. (United States), Logistics Bureau Pty Ltd. (Australia), Tompkins International (United States), Cogneesol (United Kingdom), GEP (United States).



Scope of the Report of Logistics Outsourcing

Logistics outsourcing is defined as the strategic use of outside parties to perform activities traditionally handled by internal staff and resources. This logistics outsourcing saves time as well as money as the third-party logistics companies provides expertise which adds value. This strategy provides time on other aspects such as customers, products, and business. In addition, the outsourcing reduces the labour risks and financial risk of an investment in property, equipment, and transportation. Hence, these benefits are increasing the market growth.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Transport media (Air freight, Ocean carriers, Railways, Trucking), Shipment type (LTL, Truck load, Partial Load, Inter modal), Industry vertical (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Trade & Transportation, Telecommunication, Government & Public Utilities), Service type (Simple service, Combined service, Consulting service, Value-added service)



Market Trends:

Advancements in Information Technology and Transportation



Opportunities:

Strategic Concerns Over More Flexibility and Better IT Infrastructural Support

Globalisation is Boosting the Market



Market Drivers:

Rising Trade Related Agreements is Fuelling the Market

Benefits Such as Cost-Effectiveness, Time Saving, and Others

Market Leaders and some development strategies:

On August 2019, FedEx has agreed to acquire Cargex which is an international freight forwarding company. This acquisition will help to have access to larger global network, allowing them to help customers reach even more markets around the world.

On September 2020, DHL has launched a procurement outsourcing service. It is designed to help public and private sector organisations across the world. It helps to achieve substantial cost-savings through transformation sourcing of products and services



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Logistics Outsourcing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Logistics Outsourcing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Logistics Outsourcing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Logistics Outsourcing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Logistics Outsourcing Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Logistics Outsourcing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Logistics Outsourcing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



