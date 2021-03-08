Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Logistics Outsourcing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Logistics Outsourcing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Logistics Outsourcing Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Global Logistics Outsourcing Market are:

Exel Logistics (United Kingdom), Menlo Worldwide Logistics (United States), FedEx (United States), Ryder Logistics (United States), Tibbett and Britten (United Kingdom), Allyn International Services, Inc. (United States), Logistics Bureau Pty Ltd. (Australia), Tompkins International (United States), Cogneesol (United Kingdom), GEP (United States),



Logistics Outsourcing Overview:

Logistics outsourcing is defined as the strategic use of outside parties to perform activities traditionally handled by internal staff and resources. This logistics outsourcing saves time as well as money as the third-party logistics companies provides expertise which adds value. This strategy provides time on other aspects such as customers, products, and business. In addition, the outsourcing reduces the labour risks and financial risk of an investment in property, equipment, and transportation. Hence, these benefits are increasing the market growth.



Logistics Outsourcing Market Segmentation: by Transport media (Air freight, Ocean carriers, Railways, Trucking), Shipment type (LTL, Truck load, Partial Load, Inter modal), Industry vertical (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Trade & Transportation, Telecommunication, Government & Public Utilities), Service type (Simple service, Combined service, Consulting service, Value-added service)



Market Trend:

- Advancements in Information Technology and Transportation



Market Drivers:

- Rising Trade Related Agreements is Fuelling the Market

- Benefits Such as Cost-Effectiveness, Time Saving, and Others



Market Restraints:

? Risks Associated with Vendor Reliability



Market Challenges:

? Lack of Monitoring and Control Over Logistics



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Logistics Outsourcing Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Logistics Outsourcing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Logistics Outsourcing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Logistics Outsourcing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Logistics Outsourcing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Logistics Outsourcing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Logistics Outsourcing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Logistics Outsourcing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



