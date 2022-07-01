Logistics Planning Trends Towards Multi-Storey Warehousing for Urban Core

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- The cost of land necessary for industrial development has made expansion difficult for many in recent years. However, multi-storey construction is set to change that, offering a new way to optimize on available land in urban markets. In most densely populated areas there is an ongoing shrinkage happening when it comes to industrial land alongside a key need for businesses to occupy locations that are close to their customer base. The solution is the multi-storey warehouse, something that isn't often seen in the US, but which is becoming increasingly economically justifiable. There are many benefits to integrating this type of construction, not least that it allows for greater use of a single piece of land by building up. Companies that are looking to deliver to customers within tight windows are attracted to this type of development because it can remain within urban areas, offering distribution facilities with close proximity to customers. This is a major advantage in the race to be able to offer same day delivery options.



These changing industrial landscapes are vital to the way that the end-to-end supply chain sector is evolving. As an experienced logistics planning recruiter, DSJ Global is focused on helping organizations to make the most of investment in development such as multi-storey warehousing by building exceptional teams able to generate positive outcomes. The firm is a logistics planning recruiter with a wealth of experience that also includes hiring for roles in supply chain and technical operations. With a long and rich history supporting businesses across the industry, the firm has worked with many different types of enterprises, from agile startups to global megabrands. A whole range of resources has been developed over the years to achieve this, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of contacts with hiring managers nationwide. DSJ Global employs a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to ensure that every hiring need can be met.



As a logistics planning recruiter for the USA, and beyond, DSJ Global has focused on developing resilient networks over the years. That includes nationwide in the US, from New York, to Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This is in addition to the extra reach that comes from being integrated into a team of more than 1,000 worldwide. Plus, DSJ Global is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This dual national and international capacity has been vital to a logistics planning recruiter like DSJ Global, which is supporting businesses internationally. Equally key has been the strength of the internal team, which receives regular investment from the business. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via this logistics planning recruiter today, including Clinical Procurement Manager, Purchasing AM and Operations Manager.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.