Logistics Real Estate Market Is Booming Worldwide : Goodman, Mapletree Investments, CB Richard Ellis, Prologis

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Logistics Real Estate Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Logistics Real Estate market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/84367-global-logistics-real-estate-market?utm_source=SBWire&utm_medium=Vinay



Major players profiled in the study are:

Prologis, Inc. (United States), Goodman (Australia), CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. (China), Gazeley (United Kingdom), Yupei Holdings (China), ESR (China), Mapletree Investments (Singapore), NGKF Industrial Services (United States), CB Richard Ellis (United States), Cooliers Industrial Real Estate (Canada)



Scope of the Report of Logistics Real Estate

Logistics real estate is one of the key asset classes of commercial property. Logistic properties are distribution and storage purpose-built buildings. Indeed, they are a crucial component of the supply chain of goods for global trade and they are directly connected to production and consumption. Therefore, manufacturing, retail, and distribution business activities are the core sectors that demand logistics properties. In particular, logistics are used for business to business distribution, business to retail store distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and manufacturing. The growing e-commerce industry and modernization of supply chains are the key drivers fueling the growth of the market.



On 8 Jan 2020, Prologis, Inc., the global leader in logistics real estate, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the wholly owned real estate assets of Industrial Property Trust Inc. ("IPT") for approximately USD 4 billion in cash, including the assumption and repayment of debt. With this acquisition, the company has increased their presence in key U.S. markets.



On 13 Jan 2020, ESR Cayman Limited, the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform, announced that it has entered into strategic partnership with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. Ltd. to establish a joint venture with a total equity commitment of USD 500 million.



The Global Logistics Real Estate Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Sole Proprietorship, Cooperation), Application (Rental, Sales), Industry Vertical (Electronics & Appliances, Food & Beverage, Retailers, Apparel/Specialty Goods, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Construction, Transportation, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Others), Customer Type (3PL, Wholesaler, Retailer, Manufacturers, Fright & Transportation, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- The Growing Opportunities from the Developed & Emerging Economies

- Highly Lucrative Market



Market Drivers:

- Growing E commerce Industry Drives a Surge in Demand for Logistics Real Estate

- Increasing Concentrations of Industries across the Globe

- Modernization of Supply Chains and the Adoption of Modern Logistics Real Estate

- Geographic Positioning Along Global Trade Routes



Market Trend:

- Rising Demand for B2B Logistics Real Estate

- Rise of Logistic Real Estate Clusters, Agglomerations Of Distribution Centers That Are Concentrated In A Particular Geographic Area

- Increased Demand for Infill-Located Cold-Storage Facilities



What can be explored with the Logistics Real Estate Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Logistics Real Estate Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Logistics Real Estate

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Logistics Real Estate Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/84367-global-logistics-real-estate-market?utm_source=SBWire&utm_medium=Vinay



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Logistics Real Estate Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Logistics Real Estate market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Logistics Real Estate Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Logistics Real Estate

Chapter 4: Presenting the Logistics Real Estate Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2022

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Logistics Real Estate market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2024-2030)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Logistics Real Estate Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=84367?utm_source=SBWire&utm_medium=Vinay



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.