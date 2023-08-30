NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2023 -- AMA recently published a research study titled "Global Logistics Real Estate Market 2023," which offers comprehensive insights into the business strategies employed by both established and emerging players in the industry. This report provides a thorough analysis of the current market landscape, technological advancements, drivers, opportunities, market outlook, and status. Additionally, it presents an overview of various segments and applications that have the potential to influence the market in the future. The information presented in the report is based on historical milestones and current trends. Key companies discussed in this research include Prologis, Inc. (United States), Goodman (Australia), CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. (China), Gazeley (United Kingdom), Yupei Holdings (China), ESR (China), Mapletree Investments (Singapore), NGKF Industrial Services (United States), CB Richard Ellis (United States), Cooliers Industrial Real Estate (Canada).



Scope of the Report of Logistics Real Estate

Logistics real estate is one of the key asset classes of commercial property. Logistic properties are distribution and storage purpose-built buildings. Indeed, they are a crucial component of the supply chain of goods for global trade and they are directly connected to production and consumption. Therefore, manufacturing, retail, and distribution business activities are the core sectors that demand logistics properties. In particular, logistics are used for business to business distribution, business to retail store distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and manufacturing. The growing e-commerce industry and modernization of supply chains are the key drivers fueling the growth of the market.



Browse market information, tables, and figures extent in-depth TOC on Logistics Real Estate Market by Application (Rental, Sales), by Product Type (Sole Proprietorship, Cooperation), Business scope and Outlook - Estimate to 2029.



The report supplies the worldwide monetary challenge with the help of Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.



The Global Logistics Real Estate Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Global Logistics Real Estate Market By Application/End-User (Value and Volume from 2023E to 2029): Rental, Sales



Market By Type (Value and Volume from 2023 to 2029):

Sole Proprietorship, Cooperation



Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Logistics Real Estate in these regions, from 2018 to 2029 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2023 to 2029



The Logistics Real Estate report presents a comprehensive analysis of prominent companies and their market position. The report utilizes various analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and assumption return debt analysis to assess the progress of key players in the market.



Key Development's in the Market: On 8 Jan 2020, Prologis, Inc., the global leader in logistics real estate, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the wholly owned real estate assets of Industrial Property Trust Inc. ("IPT") for approximately USD 4 billion in cash, including the assumption and repayment of debt. With this acquisition, the company has increased their presence in key U.S. markets.

On 13 Jan 2020, ESR Cayman Limited, the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform, announced that it has entered into strategic partnership with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. Ltd. to establish a joint venture with a total equity commitment of USD 500 million.



Key poles of the TOC:

Chapter 1 Global Logistics Real Estate Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)

Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

...........

Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix



