Logistics Real Estate Market Is Set to See Revolutionary Growth in Decade : Prologis, Inc., Goodman, CHINA VANKE

The Global Logistics Real Estate Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027).



Major Players are:

Prologis, Inc., Goodman, CHINA VANKE CO., LTD., Gazeley, Yupei Holdings, ESR, Mapletree Investments, NGKF Industrial Services, CB Richard Ellis, Cooliers Industrial Real Estate



Definition:

Logistics real estate is one of the key asset classes of commercial property. Logistic properties are distribution and storage purpose-built buildings. Indeed, they are a crucial component of the supply chain of goods for global trade and they are directly connected to production and consumption. Therefore, manufacturing, retail, and distribution business activities are the core sectors that demand logistics properties. In particular, logistics are used for business to business distribution, business to retail store distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and manufacturing. The growing e-commerce industry and modernization of supply chains are the key drivers fueling the growth of the market.



Recent Developments in Global Logistics Real Estate Market:

On 8 Jan 2020, Prologis, Inc., the global leader in logistics real estate, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the wholly owned real estate assets of Industrial Property Trust Inc. ("IPT") for approximately USD 4 billion in cash, including the assumption and repayment of debt. With this acquisition, the company has increased their presence in key U.S. markets.

On 13 Jan 2020, ESR Cayman Limited, the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform, announced that it has entered into strategic partnership with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. Ltd. to establish a joint venture with a total equity commitment of USD 500 million.



The Logistics Real Estate Market is segmented by following:

Study by Type (Sole Proprietorship, Cooperation), Application (Rental, Sales), Industry Vertical (Electronics & Appliances, Food & Beverage, Retailers, Apparel/Specialty Goods, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Construction, Transportation, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Others), Customer Type (3PL, Wholesaler, Retailer, Manufacturers, Fright & Transportation, Others)



Market Trends:

Rising Demand for B2B Logistics Real Estate

Rise of Logistic Real Estate Clusters, Agglomerations Of Distribution Centers That Are Concentrated In A Particular Geographic Area

Increased Demand for Infill-Located Cold-Storage Facilities



Market Drivers:

Growing E commerce Industry Drives a Surge in Demand for Logistics Real Estate

Increasing Concentrations of Industries across the Globe

Modernization of Supply Chains and the Adoption of Modern Logistics Real Estate

Geographic Positioning Along Global Trade Routes



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2019

? Base Year: 2019

? Estimated Year: 2020

? Forecast Period: 2020-2027



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Logistics Real Estate Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Logistics Real Estate Market

The report highlights Logistics Real Estate market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Logistics Real Estate market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Objective of the Study

- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Logistics Real Estate Market.

- To classify and forecast the Global Logistics Real Estate Market based on authentication type, deployment mode, solution type, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

- To identify drivers, challenges, trend, restraints and opportunity for the Global Logistics Real Estate Market.

- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc.

- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Logistics Real Estate Market.



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer's sentiments' analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Logistics Real Estate Market

Chapter 05 – Global Logistics Real Estate Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Logistics Real Estate Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Logistics Real Estate market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 -- Global Logistics Real Estate Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Logistics Real Estate Market

Chapter 09 – Global Logistics Real Estate Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Logistics Real Estate Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



