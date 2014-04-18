Logistics Recruitment Training from BiS Henderson to Deliver Professional Experts for the Future

Northampton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- BiS Henderson offers its experience and expertise to help aspiring professionals understand the intricacies of the supply chain and logistics industry. The apprenticeship training program includes identifying potential achievers, training them and offering them opportunities through on-the-job training.



“We identify enthusiastic school leavers and graduates and put them through an agreed and tailored Gateway 2 Logistics Course to ensure that they are aware of the basics of the industry. The next step is to offer them opportunities to further enhance their service through a further professional qualification such as NVQ Level2. Successful candidates get on the job training from committed employers. They also get the support of an experienced mentor,” says a spokesperson for the supply chain recruitment company.



This is a significant opportunity since it comes from those who have actually fought from the trenches. “We have more than 2 decades of experience in the supply chain and logistics industry and have assisted both public and private sector domains. They have successfully helped hundreds of clients from a variety of relevant industries including retail, manufacturing, third-party logistics, freight forwarding, etc,” adds the spokesperson.



The training program is beneficial for both employers and candidates. Employers get to employ recruits who do not need additional training and can add value from day one. Thus, there’s better return on investment and increased retention. As for apprentices, they find themselves in a niche sector and receive the guidance of an experienced mentor.



About BiS Henderson

BiS Henderson was formed with BiS and George Henderson, two of industry’s largest specialists in the logistics interim management industry joined hands. They have more than 150 years of experience between the team and have successfully worked with hundreds of clients to solve their supply chain procurement and logistical recruitment needs. To know more, visit, http://www.bis-henderson.com



Contact Name: Chris Griffin

Address:

Grange Park Cour, Roman Way,

Northamptonshire, UK - NN4 5EA

Phone Number: 01604 876345