Growing emphasis on warehouse automation is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The global logistics robots market size was USD 5,512.6 Million in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 14.93 Billion in 2027 and register a steady 15.3% CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The steady growth of the logistics robots market can be attributed to growing emphasis on warehouse automation as warehouse automation offers several advantages, including space savings, enhanced productivity, efficient flow of materials, lesser workforce requirement, lower operational expenditure, reductions in inventory level, improved return on investment, and safer operations.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Clearpath Robotics Inc., Omron Corporation, Alstef Group, Midea Group, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Kion Group AG, Teradyne Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporation.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Logistics Robots market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global logistics robots market in terms of robot type, application, industry verticals, and region:
Robot Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Automated Guided Vehicles
Robot Arms
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Palletizing & De-palletizing
Pick & Place
Transportation
Others
Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
E-commerce & Retail
Food & Beverage
Healthcare
Automotive
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Objectives of the Global Logistics Robots Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Logistics Robots market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Logistics Robots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Logistics Robots Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on warehouse automation
4.2.2.2. Increasing focus on workplace safety
4.2.2.3. Growth of the e-commerce sector
4.2.2.4. Growth of omni-channel retailing
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High capital investment
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Logistics Robots Market By Robot Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Robot Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Automated Guided Vehicles
5.1.2. Robot Arms
5.1.3. Autonomous Mobile Robots
5.1.4. Others
Chapter 6. Logistics Robots Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Palletizing & De-palletizing
6.1.2. Pick & Place
6.1.3. Transportation
6.1.4. Others
CONTINUED..!!
