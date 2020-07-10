Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title 'Global Logistics Robots Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, South & Central America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific and important players such as Abb Robotics (Switzerland) , Aethon Inc (United States) , Amazon Robotics LLC (United States) etc.



Summary

Market Overview:

Logistics Robots refers to professional robots which helps in the logistics network. These robots are used in the warehouse, sorting centre or last-mile. These Robots has become popular in the logistics network and plays a vital role in the decrease in labour cost. Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimising loss due to thefts. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abb Robotics (Switzerland) , Aethon Inc (United States) , Amazon Robotics LLC (United States) , Clearpath Inc (Otto Motors) (Canada) , Daifuku Co, Ltd (Japan) , Fanuc Corporation (Japan) , Fetch Robotics, Inc. (United States) , Greyorange Pte Ltd (United States) , Iam Robotics (United States) , Kion Group Ag (Germany) , Kuka Ag (Germany) , Omron Adept Technology (United States) , Seegrid Corporation (United States) and Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan).



Market Drivers

Growing Investments in Industrial Automation

Increasing Adoption of Collaborative Modular Robots Owing To Their Benefits and Features



Challenges

Interoperability Issues And Difficulty In Integration Of Different Robotic Frameworks Into Existing Facilities

Address The Need For Safe Handling Of Industrial-Grade Operations.



Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Robotics-As-A-Service Model



Target Audience:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS) , OEM Technology Solution Providers , Research Institutes , Market Research And Consulting Firms , Forums, Alliances, And Associations , Technology Investors , Governments And Financial Institutions , Analysts And Strategic Business Planners and End Users That Want To Know More About The Technology And The Latest Technological Developments In The Industry



The following are the major objectives of the study

- To define, describe, and forecast the Global Logistics Robots market on the basis of product [Picking Robots and AGV(Automatic Guided Vehicle)] , application [Warehouse and Last-mile], key regions and end user

- To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

- To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

- Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

- To provide market size for various segments of the Logistics Robots market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

- To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Logistics Robots industry

- To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market



Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase



While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Logistics Robots market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Logistics Robots Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Logistics Robots market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Logistics Robots Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Disp



....Continued



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.