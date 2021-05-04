Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Logistics Robots Market Insights, forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Logistics Robots Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Abb Robotics (Switzerland), Aethon Inc (United States), Amazon Robotics LLC (United States), Clearpath Inc (Otto Motors) (Canada), Daifuku Co, Ltd (Japan), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Fetch Robotics, Inc. (United States), Greyorange Pte Ltd (United States), Iam Robotics (United States), Kion Group Ag (Germany), Kuka Ag (Germany), Omron Adept Technology (United States), Seegrid Corporation (United States), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)



Advance Market Analytics released a new market study covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Logistics Robots Market with detailed insights on latest scenario, economic slowdown on overall industry.



Logistics Robots Overview:

Logistics Robots refers to professional robots which helps in the logistics network. These robots are used in the warehouse, sorting centre or last-mile. These Robots has become popular in the logistics network and plays a vital role in the decrease in labour cost. Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimising loss due to thefts.



The Logistics Robots Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Robotic arms, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)), Application (Pick & Place, Loading & Unloading, Packaging & co-packing, Shipment & Delivery, Others), Operation Environment (Warehouse, Outdoor, Factory, Others), Component (Hardware, Software)



Market Trend

- Unlocking Transparency in Supply Chain via Blockchain with focus on tackling fraudulent trade activities

- Robotics-led Warehouse Management and Incorporation of Everything as a service in logistics robot



Market Drivers

- Growing Investments in Industrial Automation

- Increasing Adoption of Collaborative Modular Robots Owing To Their Benefits and Features

Market Challenges

- Interoperability Issues And Difficulty In Integration Of Different Robotic Frameworks Into Existing Facilities

- Address The Need For Safe Handling Of Industrial-Grade Operations.

Global Logistics Robots the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Logistics Robots Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.



Geographically Global Logistics Robots markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Logistics Robots markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Logistics Robots Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



