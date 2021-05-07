Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The global logistics robots market size was USD 5,512.6 Million in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 14.93 Billion in 2027 and register a steady 15.3% CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The steady growth of the logistics robots market can be attributed to growing emphasis on warehouse automation as warehouse automation offers several advantages, including space savings, enhanced productivity, efficient flow of materials, lesser workforce requirement, lower operational expenditure, reductions in inventory level, improved return on investment, and safer operations.



The latest market report offers an in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors affecting the industry growth. Such elements of the report, along with the growth forecast over the foreseeable future, enable the reader to obtain meaningful insights into the global market.



Some Key Highlights in the Report



In May 2020, ABB Ltd. announced the introduction of IRB 390 FlexPacker with faster and higher payload to support vertical packaging, custom-made packaging, and high-variation, high-speed sorting, and on-demand order picking in e-commerce and logistics warehouses.

Automated guided vehicles segment dominated other robot type segments in terms of revenue share in the global logistics robot market in 2020. This robot type finds extensive application in movement of inventory and materials within warehouses. Automated guided vehicles are used to substitute manual pick carts or forklifts, thereby reducing human intervention that may lead to inaccurate workflows, and eventually reduces waste and increases output, thus enhancing productivity and accuracy of warehouse operations. Also, automated guided vehicles can operate round the clock and in conditions where human workforce either cannot, or do so with reduced efficiency such as in hazardous environments or under harsh weather conditions.

The primary advantage of pick and place logistics robots are operational consistency and speed. These logistic robots can be modified to cater to specific warehouse requirements and can be easily programmed for use in multiple applications.

Major companies operating in the logistics robots market include Clearpath Robotics Inc., Omron Corporation, Alstef Group, Midea Group, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Kion Group AG, Teradyne Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporation.



Logistics Robots Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global logistics robots market in terms of robot type, application, industry verticals, and region:



Robot Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Automated Guided Vehicles

Robot Arms

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Pick & Place

Transportation

Others



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

E-commerce & Retail

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Logistics Robots market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.



Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Additional information offered by the report:



A complete overview of the global Logistics Robots market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Logistics Robots market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.



