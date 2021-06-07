Logistics Services 4PL Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Dachser, Agility, DB Schenker Logistics

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- The latest launched report on Global Logistics Services 4PL Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Logistics Services 4PL. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Hitachi Transport System, Dachser, Agility, DB Schenker Logistics, DSV, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Toll Holdings, GEODIS, GEFCO, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, XPO Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Wiima Logistics, Panalpina, Yusen Logistics, McKinsey, J.B. Hunt, Kuehne + Nagel, Sinotrans, Nippon Express & CEVA Logistics.



Government intervention and trade flows between regions and territories are influencing the Logistics Services 4PL industry. The study focuses on regulatory policies, changing dynamics, technologies to define research objectives and scope of Logistics Services 4PL Market. New market participants, Logistics, Freight forwarders, Courier / Parcel companies connected in Supply chain of Logistics Services 4PL market are utilized for sourcing; Merger & Acquisition activities are expected to change the market environment in the industry.



Scope of Logistics Services 4PL Market is segmented by:

By Product Types: , Logistics planning, Consulting, Logistics information system & Supply chain management

By Application/ End-user: Business users, Government & Others

List of Companies Profiled**: DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Hitachi Transport System, Dachser, Agility, DB Schenker Logistics, DSV, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Toll Holdings, GEODIS, GEFCO, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, XPO Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Wiima Logistics, Panalpina, Yusen Logistics, McKinsey, J.B. Hunt, Kuehne + Nagel, Sinotrans, Nippon Express & CEVA Logistics

**Note: Actual research coverage of Logistics Services 4PL Industry includes more number of players, however in standard version only limited players are profiled.



Furthermore, the years considered in the Logistics Services 4PL Market study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



What to expect from Global Logistics Services 4PL Market report:



- Focused Study on "Niche" Strategy and Market Development & penetration Scenario

- Analysis of M&As, JVs & Local Partners in Logistics Services 4PL Industry in developed & emerging economies

- Top 10 Global Logistics Services 4PL Companies by Market Share: Leaders and Laggards in (2019-2021E)

- Gain Strategic Insights about Logistics Services 4PL competitor information to formulate R&D moves

- Identify emerging players and effective business strategies to outpace Logistics Services 4PL Market Competition

- Track important and diverse service offering carried by Industry players

TABLE OF CONTENTS



PART 01: Executive Summary



PART 02: Scope of the Report

- Market definition

- Market Segmentation



PART 03: Global Logistics Services 4PL Market Landscape

- Market Entropy

- Market Characteristics

- Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers, Trends, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

- Regulatory Issues & Government Policies & Initiatives



PART 04: Global Logistics Services 4PL Market Size & Estimates

- Historical Market size by Type, Application (2016-2020)

- Forecasted Market size by Type, Application (2021-2026)



PART 05: Regional Landscape

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- EMEA (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, BeNeLux, Russia, Nordics, Israel, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Rest of EMEA)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of APAC Countries)

- LATAM (Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Rest of LATAM)



PART 06: Customer Landscape

PART 07: Decision Framework

PART 08: Research Methodology



About Author:

HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.