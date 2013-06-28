Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Logistics Services Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

Logistics services market India is on a growth trajectory owing to rapid globalization and 100% FDI allowance. Logistics services broadly encompass courier services, freight forwarding, third party logistics and reverse logistics. Growth in international trade is providing huge impetus to the demand for the logistics services. Growing competition in retail sector transcends need of reverse logistics to handle returns and store upgradation. Third party logistics providers need to customize their services and charge competitive rates to benefit from retail boom in India. E-tailing has revamped shopping experience by transforming it from a weekend to anytime activity that is having a favorable impact on courier and reverse logistics sectors.



The report begins with an introduction section, classifying the logistics sector into transportation, storage and logistics services. The logistics services being the focus of the report are then segmented into four parts including Courier Services, Freight Forwarding, 3PL and Reverse Logistics. These four segments are then briefly introduced.



The next section briefly illustrates the evolution of the four segments of logistics services that are considered in the report.



Market overview section provides a brief snapshot of the logistics services market in India. To begin with, the share of logistics services in overall logistics market is shown, followed by the market size and growth in logistics services market in India. A brief snapshot of the overall market attractiveness of each of the segments has also been incorporated. The share and growth of the four segments in logistics services is also shown. Subsequently a brief overview followed by its market size & growth of the four segments are demonstrated.



Advantages of Services section deals with the beneficial features of the four segments considered in the logistics services.



Segments & Features section elaborates the different segments and characteristics of the four markets - Courier Services, Freight Forwarding, 3PL and Reverse Logistics.



Distribution Channel section illustrates the supply chain of the four markets - Courier Services, Freight Forwarding, 3PL and Reverse Logistics.



Role of Regulatory Bodies section explains the role of government in courier service market. It also highlights the role of Express Industry Council of India (EICI) on courier service. Members of EICI are also listed. Further the role of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on Freight Forwarding market is discussed. The Standard Trading Conditions for Freight Forwarders are also given in this section.



Drivers & challenges section in the report provides a comprehensive set of factors which boosts and hinders the growth in the market. An analysis of the section brings forth the key drivers fueling growth in the market. The common driver drivers for the four market segments includes global trade boom, rapid economic growth & FDI in logistics, growth in retail sector, rise in e-tailing, increased demand in consumer electronics and durables industry, and expansion of auto & auto components sector. Other unique drivers for courier service market include financial institutions dependence on courier, growing business of private telecom sector, and seasonal business upsurge due to occasions. Other unique drivers for freight forwarding market includes diversification into logistics business, improved transportation infrastructure, and rising competitiveness among domestic companies. Other unique drivers for 3PL Market includes high cost of logistics in India, phased implementation of VAT, and government infrastructure initiatives. Lastly, the other unique drivers for reverse logistics market includes government concern for sustainability, garnering customer satisfaction, growing consumerism among Indians, economic viability of reusing goods, and growth of pharmaceutical market.



While the common challenges identified comprises poor infrastructure, lack of skilled manpower, and warehouse space deficit. Other unique challenge for courier service market includes delay in clearances. Other unique challenges for freight forwarding market includes stiff competition from international counterparts, rise in freight costs, and complex operation. Other unique challenges for 3PL Market include high inventory levels and lack of trust and awareness. Other unique challenges for reverse logistics market include low importance to returns management.



Key Issues section discusses the operational problems in each of the four segments considered in this report.



Technological Trends section in the report emphasizes the recent trends in the technology adopted in logistics services sector such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, global positioning system, electronic data interchange, warehouse management solution, automated guided vehicle system, radio frequency identification, handheld mobile solutions, bar code, and courier tracking technology for courier management. Further software solution providing companies and technology adoption by leading players are also highlighted.



The Competitive Landscape section profiles the major players in logistics services market in India in details within the report which enables readers to get a clear picture of the current competitive scenario. The section lists the basic details of the players such as corporate information, business highlights and key members. The section also features financial analysis of key vendors which in turn provides us with the financial health of players.



The report concludes with a strategic recommendations section that provides suggestions and strategies for the existing and new players in the four segments of logistics services market in India - Courier Services, Freight Forwarding, 3PL and Reverse Logistics.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies



1. Allcargo Logistics Ltd.

2. Aqua Logistics Ltd.

3. Blue Dart Express Ltd.

4. Gateway Distriparks Ltd.

5. Gati Ltd.

6. Transport Corporation of India Ltd.



Private Companies



1. Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

2. Aramex India Pvt. Ltd.

3. Bertling Logistics India Pvt. Ltd.

4. Central Warehousing Corporation

5. Continental Carriers Pvt. Ltd.

6. Cosme Matias Menezes Pvt. Ltd.

7. Darcl Logistics Ltd.



