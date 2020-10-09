Logistics Services Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2020 - 2026 and Focusing on Top Key Players - Sinotrans, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Dachser

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- Logistics Services Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Logistics Services Manufacturers and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Logistics Services market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.



Factors including the rapid advancement of the manufacturing industry and their focus laid on core competencies driving the Contract Logistics market. Manufacturing industries thus tend to focus more on their core competencies of manufacturing and outsource the rest to other stakeholders in the value chain. The growing need for efficient supply chain system for the manufacturing sector seemed to be imminent as contract logistics players focus on several aspects of supply chain management. It provides advanced and assured management of goods from the production line until the consumer and reverse, the role of contract logistics becomes much more critical are expected to drive the market for Contract Logistics. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the Contract Logistics market.



Major Key Players of the Logistics Services Market are:

Sinotrans, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Dachser, Kuehne + Nagel, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), DB Schenker Logistics, CEVA Logistics, Nippon Express, GEODIS, Panalpina, GEFCO, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Agility, Expeditors International of Washington, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, XPO Logistics, Yusen Logistics, Toll Holdings, DSV, Hitachi Transport System



Logistics Services Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Logistics Services Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Logistics Services Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.



Major Types of Logistics Services Market covered are:

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other



Major Applications of Logistics Services Market covered are:

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food, Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Logistics Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Logistics Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Logistics Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Logistics Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Logistics Services Market Size

2.2 Logistics Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Logistics Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Logistics Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Logistics Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Logistics Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Logistics Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Logistics Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Logistics Services Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Logistics Services Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Logistics Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



