Logo Design Company, a Logo Co Is Now Offering Web Design

Nesconset, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- A Logo Co, a leading logo design and SEO company based out of New York has started offering website design services to its customers. A Logo Co offers top notch SEO services to national and local businesses. When websites of local businesses are optimized, it makes it easier for them to get more business. “Considering the fact that most of my customers are small businesses, this seemed to be the most logical step. All the websites that I design will be optimized for the mobile and they will perfectly on every mobile browser,” the owner of A Logo Co. said that normal web design companies would not be able to develop a mobile website since it involved higher technical expertise.



The owner said that mobile sites improve visitor engagement and thus improve sales by more than 25%. Since A Logo Co is a local business in itself, the CEO said he could associate more with the small business owners and understand their needs. He also believes that he gained his now admirable expertise largely by working with small business owners in Long Island. When asked if A Logo Co will offer web design as a stand-alone service, he said that he is more looking to bundle it to his logo design customers.



Talking about businesses that currently do not have websites, the owner said that SEO for such websites made no sense since most of the traffic to the sites are now from the mobile, the SEO efforts would just go waste. A Logo Co offers free online marketing consultation to his customers and people can get in touch with them at 1.888.978.1442 or via email at info@alogoco.com or visit them online http://www.alogoco.com