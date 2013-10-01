Logo Design Expert LogoNerds.com Completes 55,000 Projects for Businesses Around the Globe

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Logo Nerds, a well-known designer of custom logos and graphics for small businesses, recently reached another milestone: the completion of 55,000 projects. According to Logo Nerds founder, Joseph Alexander, this accomplishment is important to the company, its clients, and small businesses everywhere.



“Reaching the milestone of completing 55,000 custom Logo Design and graphic design projects for small businesses around the world is a shared celebration for our logo designers and each of these businesses,” said Joseph Alexander, the founder of Logo Nerds. “Ultimately, our clients’ success with starting a new business, and allowing us to help and be a part of that big first step, is in part our success also.”



Alexander credits Logo Nerds’ speedy growth to the company’s focus on helping clients with a budget. Due to the declining number of full time well paying jobs, and combining that with people working well past their retirement age, many individuals have started small businesses to help supplement their modest monthly incomes. Over the last few years, the design industry has seen an increase in small business clients, resulting in a higher demand for Business Logo Design services at a reasonable rate.



The company’s Affordable Logo Design portfolio, which spans over 20 pages, shows its experience with designing for a wide range of industries. Logo Nerds also specializes in other various graphic design services including small business website designs.



Logo Nerds’ list of past clients includes many different types of business including organizations, caterers, event planners, clubs, security providers and more. Its extensive collection of customer testimonials are a symbol of its dedication to creating superior work at prices any new small business start up can afford.



“Logo Nerds is committed to providing small businesses with the highest quality design services at affordable prices when so few in the industry are,” explained Alexander.



Individuals interested in learning more about Logo Nerds and reviewing its Custom Logo Design portfolio can visit the company’s website for more information.



About Logo Nerds

Since 2006, Logo Nerds has provided affordable logo design for small businesses on a budget. The company caters to small businesses from around the world, and many of its clients have hailed from the USA to Australia and beyond. The company’s high quality custom designs, impeccable service, and unbeatable prices have made them the number one logo designer for small business owners everywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.logonerds.com