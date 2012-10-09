Logo Design Expert LogoNerds.com Expands Design Solutions for Small Business Owners

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Custom Logo Design specialist LogoNerds.com has recently announced their decision to expand their small business services to include more reasonably priced web design solutions for new businesses.



Over the years, over 30,000 small businesses have depended on LogoNerds.com to help them create an image that accurately represents their brand. LogoNerds.com’s design team is dedicated to helping small businesses create eye-catching creations with great concepts, colors, and marketability. The company, well known for their affordable logo designs, is looking to do the same with more affordable web design solutions.



LogoNerds.com’s web design solutions were created mostly for small businesses in need of new websites, but they also take care of websites that want their projects to be outsourced. All websites are custom designed, and LogoNerds.com offers a free quote for interested clients. LogoNerds.com’s new web design solutions for small businesses will be priced at about 40% less than standard industry: the company’s web design solutions start at $250.



To get a Small Business Web Design project started with LogoNerds.com, clients are asked to fill out a form. LogoNerds.com takes a great amount of factors into consideration when designing a website, including launch dates, budgets, special features, and the designs of the any competing websites.



LogoNerds.com also undertakes other projects such as logos, graphic sets, headers, business cards, labels, and brochures.



The company’s extensive portfolio, which can be viewed online, is testament to their artists’ creativity and hard work. LogoNerds.com is also no stranger to positive customer reviews concerning their work.



For instance, James, a former client, wrote, “Thank you for your work and delivering on schedule. I will be sure to use your services again.”



LogoNerds.com’s first priority is excellent customer service. If clients are dissatisfied with their creations, the company works with them to fix the project. Anyone with questions or concerns about the company’s work is invited to browse their website’s FAQs or contact them via online form.



