Logo People - New Brand Name for Logo Design India

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2012 -- Logo Design India created a New Corporate Identity- Logo People. Even though Logo Design India was doing remarkably well on its launch 6 months ago, the company felt an urgent and immediate requirement to build its own unique branding. Hence the name Logo People was selected as it conveys a message of a professional team of logo designers who are skilled at dealing with any aspect of logo design. There are indeed the Logo People.



Our domain Url has changed from http://www.logo-design.in to http://www.logopeople.in to promote our brand name and create a unique identity for the company. Our company already has more than 5000+ satisfied clientele in US, Australia and New Zealand. Our aim to build our brand name as a trustworthy and high quality service provider for graphic and web design projects.



Logo Design India was a very common name with no identifying factor to it. Within 6 months , our team of expert graphic designers and web developers was carving a niche for itself. We needs specialized name for ourselves which would not just be recognized and remembered by our client but also help us when we expand in future and invite investments and business collaborations. The name spells out what we are – experienced experts in the field of logo designs. There is no task impossible for us in the field of logo design.



The logo people means a group of dedicated professional logo designers highly skilled and talented with an experience of 12 years in this field. We have chosen this name as we are a team devoted to logo design with sincerity and passion. Our logo designers are extremely enthusiastic about their work and would keep on persevering until you are completely satisfied.



About Logo People

Logo People is a renowned graphic design and web development company of India with more than 5000+ Satisfied customers from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.Our aim is to provide complete brand development solutions involving logo design,web development, print design and mobile applications. We have a proactive approach to give best quality work and services to our clients.



Name : Megha Malik

Company Name : LogoPeople India

Company Location : 141A/H Faridabad, Haryana 121006- India

Email : megha@logopeople.in

http://www.logopeople.in/