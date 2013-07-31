Logo Variations Create a Stir with the Logo Recall Challenge

Mc Bain, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- A group of graphic design professionals who call their team Logo Variations (LV) justified the key role played by company, product or service logos in consumer’s brand knowledge and awareness by daring consumers to prove them wrong. The bold challenge was accepted by an avalanche of online surfers who were just too generous with their time. However, even those who were convinced that the team was mistaken were surprised at how swiftly they identified the logos.



Here Is the Dare



The site solicited visitor inputs to think of products or brands in less than 10 seconds by simply browsing over the following images:



The mere fact that about 99% of people who accepted the dare identified all brands represented by the above logos suggest just one thing: the images help the respective companies create and maintain a relationship with their clients, or in the case of products, the consumers. This came in the light of a sweeping generalization issued by the logo designers that even companies that are not keen on branding will benefit from using a professional logo.



The team jointly asserted that going for a business logo is not as simple as investing in graphic design. Rather, contracting logo design services to conceptualize and create a custom logo for unique company or product characteristics is about living a promise to their clients about their desired positioning.



Sending the Right Message to Customers



Product branding would most probably spell differently in different languages. In contrast, people never need to see or read a product’s brand to associate it with its logo. The logo represents brand image, which is one of the major components of brand recall and awareness. This is why it is a “must” that products and businesses should consider commissioning logo design services.



After all, brain neurons tap images stored in the consumers’ memories to initiate product recall. In this respect, Logo Variations is indeed familiar with its trade. The power of the logo to influence consumer behavior in reading or accepting product claims on marketing literature can never be discounted.