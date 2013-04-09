LogoBids Multi-Mind Design - Over 100,000 New Logos

Temecula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Every company needs a great logo to promote brand identity and distinguish itself from the competition. With over 100,000 new logos designed, LogoBids is making waves in the logo design industry. Clients will love logos from LogoBids or their money back.



The system for creating a logo is unique and simple. Clients describe project requirements and set a price level. Project descriptions are made public or private at the discretion of the client. Designers from all around the world then submit designs for clients to choose from. Ultimately the client selects the best logo, payment is remitted and the designer forwards both the logo and the copyright.



Each logo design begins with a logo contest . This involves filling out a creative brief and setting project requirements. This step in the logo creation process is systematic and gives graphic designers project requirements such as colors, inspirations and naming conventions. This formulaic approach reduces miscommunications and removes waste from the design process.



Logos for all sorts of media can be obtained through Logobids. Logos can be created for webpages, T-shirts and clothing, business cards and avatars. Hundreds of graphic designers around the world will compete to complete client projects, offering clients the best possible selection of logos to choose from.



About Logobids

Logobids was founded with the intention of making logo creation efficient and cost effective. Traditional methods of logo design involve non-valued added time and waste. With Logobids designers compete for jobs in a unique marketplace where clients have ultimate control over logo creation. Nowhere else on Earth is there a better place for logo design.



For more information on LogoBids please visit http://logobids.com or send an email to support@logobids.com . This innovative company is changing the dynamics of logo creation and offers clients great service at affordable prices.



Contact:

LogoBids

Multi-mind design

Address:

27475 Ynez Rd #706

Temecula, California 92591

Phone: (855) 438-5646

Email: support@logobids.com

Website: http://www.logobids.com/