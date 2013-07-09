LogoContestr Uses Logo Contests to Provide Affordable Logo Designs for Businesses

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- For any new business, deciding on a logo can be one of the most difficult and essential parts of the process. Hiring a graphic designer to come up with options can be an expensive process, and ultimately businesses must communicate with a single imagination to conjure up the right logo. Logo Contestr is a new website that makes it affordable for businesses to utilize the imaginations of many graphic designers, by posting a brief with a $49 prize and having designers compete for the business in logo contests.



The competitions are cheap for businesses but attract a high standard of graphic designer, and many of them. The average logo contest run on the site currently attracts over fifty competitors, meaning businesses have more choice than they could ever have hoped to receive from a single, high-end designer charging more excessively.



The process is easy. Business users simply sign up and write out their brief, set the prize amount and open the contest to entries with a set deadline. They then receive every entry and decide which one they will take, including the ability to rate entries as they come in to shortlist the selection. They then choose the design and the prize money is transferred to the winner.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “We have created a free market system that allows graphic designers to put together logos according to the brief described by companies and, if theirs is the winning design chosen by the company, they win the prize as well as a natural opportunity to extend their services for further future work, establishing a relationship with a client. Start up businesses need to have an instantly recognizable brand in order to get a foothold in the market, and this provides them with an affordable means to achieve that, at a quarter of the price of some competitor sites.”



About Logo Contestr

LogoContestr connects companies and webmasters who require logo design for their brand with professional designers from all parts of the world in one integrated, competitive platform. The fixed price system means that the winning designer is paid and businesses get the benefit of many interpretations of their brief. Sign up today and review previous competitions to judge the quality of potential entrants: http://www.logocontestr.com/