‘LogoNerds.com’ Launches Free Resource for Small Business Owners

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2011 -- Due to the shaky economy, more people than ever are contemplating opening their own business. Many have had their hours cut at work or been laid off completely, and as a result are looking for a different way to earn money. The idea of being an entrepreneur and starting a small company is very appealing, and with the popularity of the internet and online businesses, many people are turning their dreams into reality.



Opening a business can definitely have its challenges though, from not knowing how to set up a website or developing a marketing plan to being unsure how to get the word out about the new company.



A new website is already getting a lot of attention for helping small business owners get the information, tips and small business help they need in order to be successful. NerdyNelson.com was created with business owners in mind, and through its combination of advice, tips and articles, the website is already proving to be an invaluable resource to those who have started their own company.



NerdyNelson was launched by LogoNerds.com, a company which specializes in affordable graphic and logo design services. During the four years it has been in business, LogoNerds.com has already worked with over 20,000 small businesses. Branching out to offer another website that is devoted to the tricks and techniques for growing a business online made a lot of sense to the owners of LogoNerds, as they already have their pulse on what it takes for businesses to build a successful brand and connecting owners with small business help.



As the website explains, “Nerdy Nelson” works in LogoNerds’ social media department, where he spends his days teaching people what they need to know to market their small business.



“I’ll be helping you learn how to efficiently market your business online and offline,” Nelson explains in an article on the website.



“I’ll be posting interesting, funny, or revolutionary things that I read or hear about regarding branding and marketing.”



Using the user-friendly website is easy; simply log onto the home page and start reading the variety of helpful and educational articles on small business help and other topics.



For example, the article “Increase Profits By Setting Marketing Goals” details why and how setting specific, measurable and timely goals can help business owners utilize their marketing budget in the best way possible.



Visitors to the website can also share ideas and network with other online business owners, offering ideas and suggestions that helped their small businesses succeed.



About LogoNerds.com and NerdyNelson.com

During the four years it has been in business, LogoNerds.com has been helped over 20,000 small businesses with affordable logo and graphic design services. The company recently launched NerdyNelson.com, a website where small businesses can learn more about running a business, marketing a business online, and much more. For more information please visit www.logonerds.com and www.NerdyNelson.com