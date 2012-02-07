LogoNerds.com Reaches Milestone of 30,000 Logos and Graphic Designs for Small Businesses

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2012 -- LogoNerds.com, the premier logo designers for small businesses, recently reached the milestone of 30,000 logo and graphic design projects completed for businesses around the world. Known for high quality and low costs, LogoNerds.com provides superior logo design and graphics services to small businesses in the U.S., Australia and beyond.



A major bright spot in the current economy has been the proliferation of home-based businesses and the resurgence of the entrepreneur. The branding and marketing vision for each of the thousands of new companies delivering a product or service must revolve around a unique, compelling and professional logo. More than 30,000 of these small businesses have turned to LogoNerds.com for creation of unique logos and graphic designs that have started them on the road to success.



“Reaching the milestone of completing 30,000 custom logos and graphic design projects for small businesses around the world is a shared celebration for our logo designers and each of these businesses,” said LogoNerds.com Founder Joseph Messina. “Ultimately, their success is our success, so we’re dedicated to providing them with the highest quality design services at affordable prices.”



LogoNerds.com has a highly experienced and talented in-house team of logo designers that have successfully designed thousands of logos for clients in every imaginable industry. The company specializes in custom logo designs, brochures, cards, flyers, Facebook banners and graphic designs, twitter backgrounds and much more. Every design is guaranteed to be of the highest quality and each client is assured of 100-percent satisfaction at prices that every small business can afford.



The Logonerds.com Website has an extensive portfolio of past projects and client testimonials that show what their logo designers can do. The Website also features a large and growing list of articles about the importance of a quality logo design, branding and marketing to help entrepreneurs plot a course to success.



For Messina and the entire staff of LogoNerds.com, the commitment to delivering unparalleled designs, affordability and professionalism to each client is rooted in an understanding of shared commitment with each client. “A professional and enticing logo design is the cornerstone of each business’s worldwide image,” said Messina. “We were able to reach this milestone of 30,000 small business logo projects because we see ourselves as partners with each client, and you never let your partner down.” For more information, please visit http://www.logonerds.com



About LogoNerds.com

LogoNerds.com provides high-quality professional custom logo and graphic design services to small businesses in the U.S., Australia and beyond. The global company’s impeccable design services and unbeatable prices have made them the leading choice of small businesses everywhere. With more than 30,000 business logos and graphics packages to their credit to date, the company offers superior logos, Web banners, social media template design services and more to companies on a budget.