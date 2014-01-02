Logos Publishing House Release YA Novels

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Ms. Mulholland is the author of two novels for the young adult audience: “This Girl Climbs Trees” and “Birds on a Wire”. Logos has released a reformatted second edition of Mulholland’s first novel, “This Girl Climbs Trees”.



In addition, Logos exclusively released Mulholland’s second novel, “Birds on a Wire”.



This dramatic story follows the lives of three high school boys in their final 72 hours of junior year. A fictional 1990s Southern California dessert town serves as the backdrop. Its dense Orange Grove and small-town folk add fuel to the fire that’s brewing between the boys as they struggle to maintain their friendship. Secrets spill out in their tiny town, and the boys search within themselves for the courage to respond.



In “Birds …”, Mulholland explores the matters of manhood and maturity in all their forms. She delicately and lovingly creates authentic characters that must face real and difficult situations. Her themes are timely and timeless, a fresh voice in today’s fantasy-saturated young adult market.



Mulholland grew up in San Bernardino, a Southern California desert valley town that bares similarity to her fictional Santa Nina. After earning a dual degree in English Lit and Journalism from the University of Southern California, Ellen spent several years honing her writing skills in London. Today she works with struggling adolescent readers in Northern California.



Visit http://www.logospublishinghouse.com or the author’s website at http://www.thisgirlclimbstrees.weebly.com to learn more. This author is available for interviews, speaking and signing engagements.



You can find “Birds on a Wire” and “This Girl Climbs Trees” at several independent bookstores and online.



Logos have said they are looking forward to this new relationship with their talented writer.



About Logos Publishing

Logos Publishing House is a newly forged small press, featuring books that focus on self-empowerment, self-discovery and self-acceptance.



PRESS CONTACT:

Ellen Mulholland, ellen911@gmail.com

info@logospublishinghouse.com