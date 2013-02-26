LogoSnap Offers a Unique DIY Flyer Design Option

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- LogoSnap, which offers a great free Logo Maker, offers a unique DIY flyer design option too.



Unlike most other DIY design sites, which have flyer templates and limited customization options, LogoSnap’s designs are made using a flash design studio. Users can create a design from flash using basic elements, whereas in templates users can only mostly edit text.



And best of all, LogoSnap users can create multiple flyer designs that they can share with their friends and family for feedback before they decide which one to buy.



Through the unique three-step logo maker, users can design flyers in minutes. Creating an original flyer design with LogoSnap is fast, simple and fun.



Once a flyer is created for free, it is stored in the user’s “My Designs” area. Downloading and purchasing the new flyer is easy! Users can choose from three file types.



LogoSnap also offers custom designs through crowdsourcing if the user would like help designing their logos and stationery. By utilizing MycroBurst’s community of over 40,000 logo designers, the project holder will have hundreds of custom logo design drafts to choose from.



LogoSnap can be found at http://www.logosnap.com/



About LogoSnap.com

LogoSnap.com was originally launched as a pre-made logo template service in 2004. In 2009, it was re-launched as a DIY logo design maker. LogoSnap strives to help small businesses achieve a big brand look at an affordable price.