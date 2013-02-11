LogoSnap Passes the 1 Million Mark on the Creation of Free and Unique Logos

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- LogoSnap’s free Logo Maker has achieved a major milestone: its users have created over 1 million free and unique logos.



Through the unique three-step logo maker, users can design logos in as little as five minutes. Creating an original logo design with LogoSnap is fast, simple and secure.



Users can also use their new logo when they design affordable business cards, flyers and stationery such as letterhead and envelopes. The site will ask if you would like to proceed with or without a logo on these design projects.



Once a logo is designed for free, it is stored in the user’s “My Designs” area. Downloading and purchasing the new logo is easy! Users can choose from three file types.



LogoSnap also offers custom designs through crowdsourcing if the user would like help designing their logos and stationery. By utilizing MycroBurst’s community of over 40,000 logo designers, the project holder will have hundreds of custom logo design drafts to choose from.



Logo design allows one to brand a business and branding is more important now than ever before. This logo maker makes it possible to affordably create a design that will represent the business without having to be a designer or figure out any complicated software.



LogoSnap can be found at http://www.logosnap.com/



About LogoSnap.com

LogoSnap.com was originally launched as a pre-made logo template service in 2004. In 2009, it was re-launched as a DIY logo design maker. LogoSnap strives to help small businesses achieve a big brand look at an affordable price.