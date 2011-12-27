Lois Drury: New Authorized Partner of Clean Green Nation in Lawerence, Kansas

Lawerence, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2011 -- Clean Green Nation announces the addition of Lois Drury to the authorized dealer team. Drury is serving home and business owners in and around Lawerence, Kansas with affordable energy saving products and green living education.



While the energy crisis has been an ongoing environmental problem since the 1970s, it was not until the last decade that manufacturers have put more thought and effort into developing affordable, renewable energy products. Home and business owners in Lawerence, KS can learn more about the many available home energy efficiency products and sustainable energy options by contacting the Clean Green Nation authorized partner in their area.



Natural resources around the globe are rapidly depleting. Home and business owners must make their own decisions about energy efficient home appliances and choosing Kansas power alternatives. Clean Green Nation offers an extensive resource of information on the website. Through this consumers can learn more about waste minimization through the use of energy efficient products throughout the home.



In addition to the online resource center there is also an online store which features the best options for Energy Star rated appliances, solar and wind powered devices and wind turbine kits. Consumers can learn more about the costs of installing solar or wind energy in their home and how Kansas solar energy rebates can help decrease the overall cost of installation.



Consumers interested in learning more about the benefits of affordable energy solutions from Clean Green Nation can contact Lois Drury.



About Clean Green Nation

Clean Green Nation is a company working throughout the United States and Canada to spread the word about renewable energy. The company works with the leading manufacturers of affordable energy efficient products to offer consumers a new solution to their energy needs. Find more information about Clean Green Nation by visiting http://loisd.cleangreennation.com. For more information on the many products and services offered by Clean Green Nation in Lawerence, Kansas, contact Lois Drury via email at loisd@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.